Brewery Wharf Tavern set to launch mouth-watering menu with new kitchen

A Leeds pub which only opened its doors this summer is set to launch its brand new pizza kitchen this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brewery Wharf Tavern is set to serve up fresh homemade, stonebaked sourdough pizzas at the Leeds waterfront site from Friday, October 17.

The menu, created by new head chef Karl Panter, showcases much-loved pizza classics alongside bold new flavours with treats such as ‘Big Ron’, ‘Margaret’ and ‘Butchers Choice’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From Sunday, October 19, the Tavern will also be serving up Sunday roasts.

After taking over Whitelock’s Ale House in 2012, the Whitelock’s Group - led by founder Ed Mason - is driving the expansion. The Meanwood Tavern, opened in 2022, is now a cornerstone of the suburb, while White Cloth Hall has quickly become one of my favourite venues in the city.

The team’s latest venture, Brewery Wharf Tavern, opened at the end of August - taking over the former HOME restaurant. Located on the banks of the River Aire

The new kitchen will be open from Monday to Saturday between noon and 9pm and on Sunday from noon until 8pm.