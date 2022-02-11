This month is LGBT History Month - an entire 28 days dedicated to celebrating the rich cultural impact LGBTQI+ people have had on cities across the UK and the world.

To help people learn more about LGBTQI+ history, several events in Leeds are being hosted across February.

Here are six of the best events and things to do to celebrate LGBT History Month.

Leeds' Hidden Queer History Tour

Enjoy a one-off walking tour of the city centre for LGBT History Month, hosted by book shop The Bookish Type.

On this walking tour historian Kit Heyam, co-creator of the history trail, will use a queer history trail app to take you on a tour of the city's highlights.

From Pride to squats, from 1840s court cases to 1990s raves, you'll see the city and its past in a new light.

The walking tour is on Sunday 13 February and starts at 2pm at The Bookish Type in the Merrion Centre.

Keepers of the City's Queer Past

The West Yorkshire Queer Stories project brought all kinds of donations to Leeds’s museums, libraries and archives from local LGBTQ+ people.

Dr Ross Horsley from the Thackray Museum of Medicine looks at how these have helped to diversify our heritage collections and highlight underrepresented voices within the region’s history.

Keepers of the City's Queer Past starts at 1pm on Wednesday 23 February at Leeds Central Library.

LGBTQI+ Postcard Exhibition

Aire Place Studios is hosting a postcard exhibition this month to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community and art.

16 LGBTQIA+ artists' postcards will be showcased, and a number of packs will be distributed amongst LGBTQIA+ focused community groups.

The exhibition runs from 11am on 11 February until 31 March.

A Man Called Autumn Flower

The Instituto Cervantes broadcasts an LGBTQI+ tribute from the academics with an online cinema series.

A Man Called Autumn Flower will be streamed on 11, 12 and 13 February at 7pm on the Instituto Cervantes Vimeo channel.

Synopsis: Lluís de Serracant is a young lawyer from a Catalan bourgeois family, this does not prevent him from leading a surprising double life: during the day he deals with the matters of his work as a jurist; at night he transforms himself into Flor de Otoño, who is a well-known transvestite who performs in a small Barcelona cabaret.

OUTing the Past

Hosted by Leeds City Museum, OUTing the Past is an international celebration of LGBT+ history and includes an excellent programme of speakers covering a wide range of LGBT+ topics.

The event is free to join via Zoom, but places are limited.

The conference starts at 9.50am on Saturday 12 February and runs until 2.20pm.

LIFF Presents: Great Freedom

Enjoy the exquisite latest film from writer-director Sebastian Meise, Great Freedom.

The film paints a stirring portrait of gay resistance and resilience in post-war Germany and is Austria’s official submission to the 2022 Academy Awards.

Great Freedom is being shown at Vue in The Light on Wednesday 23 February at 8.15pm.