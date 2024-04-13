Nestled just a stone's throw away from the bustling heart of Leeds, this attractive suburb boasts an independent spirit and a burgeoning culinary scene.

With a surge of new indie businesses opening in recent years, Farsley has a reputation for a great night out.

So, whether you're after a creative cocktail, an exotic meal, or a pint by the fire in a cosy pub, look no further. Join us as we count down some of the unmissable spots, including several hidden gems.

Here's our definitive guide to an unforgettable evening in the town -

1 . Olive & Feta The first stop on this visit to Farsley is Olive & Feta, which opened in the town six years ago. It specialises in Mediterranean dishes, including from Turkey, Italy and Greece, and makes the perfect spot to catch up with friends.

2 . Old Hall The Old Hall, on Back Lane, is the next stop. It offers show stopping burgers and pub classics including fish and chips, as well as a selection of cask ales, lagers, wines and spirits.

3 . Sabroso Street Sabroso Street, a Mexican eatery operated by a husband-and-wife duo, can be found on Town Street. The menu features all the classic hallmarks of Mexican cuisine – burritos, tacos, quesadillas and everything in between.

4 . The Village Wine Bar This cosy bar on Town Street features an open fire, wooden beams and private booths. It would make the perfect choice for a casual drink with friends and family.

5 . Number33 This stylish bar in the heart of Farsley's Town Street serves an extensive range of beers, wines and spirits, and has built up a loyal following since it opened five years ago.

6 . Cafe Deli Margaux Cafe Deli Margaux, named after the owners' beloved French Bulldog, serves specialty coffee from local roasters Darkwoods, wines from Farsley merchants House of Wine, and offers impressive, locally-sourced new menus.