Farsley restaurants and bars: Best places for a night out in this Leeds suburb including Deeva and The Fleece

Farsley is a vibrant hub for foodies, offering a diverse array of bars and restaurants making it the perfect location for an evening on the town.

By James Connolly
Published 13th Apr 2024, 17:24 BST

Nestled just a stone's throw away from the bustling heart of Leeds, this attractive suburb boasts an independent spirit and a burgeoning culinary scene.

With a surge of new indie businesses opening in recent years, Farsley has a reputation for a great night out.

So, whether you're after a creative cocktail, an exotic meal, or a pint by the fire in a cosy pub, look no further. Join us as we count down some of the unmissable spots, including several hidden gems.

Here's our definitive guide to an unforgettable evening in the town -

The first stop on this visit to Farsley is Olive & Feta, which opened in the town six years ago. It specialises in Mediterranean dishes, including from Turkey, Italy and Greece, and makes the perfect spot to catch up with friends.

1. Olive & Feta

1. Olive & Feta

The first stop on this visit to Farsley is Olive & Feta, which opened in the town six years ago. It specialises in Mediterranean dishes, including from Turkey, Italy and Greece, and makes the perfect spot to catch up with friends.

The Old Hall, on Back Lane, is the next stop. It offers show stopping burgers and pub classics including fish and chips, as well as a selection of cask ales, lagers, wines and spirits.

2. Old Hall

2. Old Hall

The Old Hall, on Back Lane, is the next stop. It offers show stopping burgers and pub classics including fish and chips, as well as a selection of cask ales, lagers, wines and spirits.

Sabroso Street, a Mexican eatery operated by a husband-and-wife duo, can be found on Town Street. The menu features all the classic hallmarks of Mexican cuisine – burritos, tacos, quesadillas and everything in between.

3. Sabroso Street

3. Sabroso Street

Sabroso Street, a Mexican eatery operated by a husband-and-wife duo, can be found on Town Street. The menu features all the classic hallmarks of Mexican cuisine – burritos, tacos, quesadillas and everything in between.

This cosy bar on Town Street features an open fire, wooden beams and private booths. It would make the perfect choice for a casual drink with friends and family.

4. The Village Wine Bar

4. The Village Wine Bar

This cosy bar on Town Street features an open fire, wooden beams and private booths. It would make the perfect choice for a casual drink with friends and family.

This stylish bar in the heart of Farsley’s Town Street serves an extensive range of beers, wines and spirits, and has built up a loyal following since it opened five years ago.

5. Number33

5. Number33

This stylish bar in the heart of Farsley's Town Street serves an extensive range of beers, wines and spirits, and has built up a loyal following since it opened five years ago.

Cafe Deli Margaux, named after the owners' beloved French Bulldog, serves specialty coffee from local roasters Darkwoods, wines from Farsley merchants House of Wine, and offers impressive, locally-sourced new menus.

6. Cafe Deli Margaux

6. Cafe Deli Margaux

Cafe Deli Margaux, named after the owners' beloved French Bulldog, serves specialty coffee from local roasters Darkwoods, wines from Farsley merchants House of Wine, and offers impressive, locally-sourced new menus.

