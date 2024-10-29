Every Leeds McDonald's restaurant ranked from best to worst - according to Google reviews

Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey

Community Reporter

Published 29th Oct 2024, 04:45 BST
Updated 29th Oct 2024, 17:27 BST

There are 17 branches of McDonald’s in Leeds. 

Whether you’re craving a Big Mac and fries, a McPlant burger or a McFlurry, there are many McDonald’s to choose from in Leeds.

But which one is the best? We take a look at Google reviews to determine the best and worst McDonald’s in our city.

The McDonald's in Wide Lane, Morley, has a rating of 3.8 stars from 1,217 Google reviews.

1. Wide Lane, Morley - 3.8

The McDonald's in Wide Lane, Morley, has a rating of 3.8 stars from 1,217 Google reviews. | Google Photo: Google

The McDonald’s in Leeds City Station has a rating of 3.8 stars from 1,241 Google reviews.

2. Leeds City Station - 3.8

The McDonald’s in Leeds City Station has a rating of 3.8 stars from 1,241 Google reviews. | Google Photo: Google

The McDonald’s in Bond Street has a rating of 3.7 stars from 134 Google reviews.

3. Bond Street - 3.7

The McDonald’s in Bond Street has a rating of 3.7 stars from 134 Google reviews. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

The McDonald’s in Briggate, Leeds city centre, has a rating of 3.7 from 3,456 Google reviews.

4. Briggate - 3.7

The McDonald’s in Briggate, Leeds city centre, has a rating of 3.7 from 3,456 Google reviews. | Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

The McDonald’s in Elland Road has a rating of 3.7 stars from 2,733 Google reviews.

5. Elland Road - 3.7

The McDonald’s in Elland Road has a rating of 3.7 stars from 2,733 Google reviews. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

The McDonald’s in Birstall has a rating of 3.7 stars from 2,604 Google reviews.

6. Birstall - 3.7

The McDonald’s in Birstall has a rating of 3.7 stars from 2,604 Google reviews. | Google Photo: Google

