Whether you’re craving a Big Mac and fries, a McPlant burger or a McFlurry, there are many McDonald’s to choose from in Leeds.
1. Wide Lane, Morley - 3.8
The McDonald's in Wide Lane, Morley, has a rating of 3.8 stars from 1,217 Google reviews. | Google Photo: Google
2. Leeds City Station - 3.8
The McDonald’s in Leeds City Station has a rating of 3.8 stars from 1,241 Google reviews. | Google Photo: Google
3. Bond Street - 3.7
The McDonald’s in Bond Street has a rating of 3.7 stars from 134 Google reviews. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
4. Briggate - 3.7
The McDonald’s in Briggate, Leeds city centre, has a rating of 3.7 from 3,456 Google reviews. | Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
5. Elland Road - 3.7
The McDonald’s in Elland Road has a rating of 3.7 stars from 2,733 Google reviews. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
6. Birstall - 3.7
The McDonald’s in Birstall has a rating of 3.7 stars from 2,604 Google reviews. | Google Photo: Google