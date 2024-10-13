Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This is the type of restaurant that makes you feel like you've stumbled upon something special.

With its cool, glass-fronted exterior, bicycles suspended on the walls and colourful, quirky prints scattered throughout, Eat Your Greens, on New York Street, is as much about the atmosphere as it is about the food.

I visited on a casual weekday evening, when the vibe was wonderfully laid-back. The space was illuminated with the soft flicker of candlelight, and the buzz of conversation filled the air. People were gathered around intimate tables, chatting over shared plates and sipping wine, with friendly staff moved effortlessly between them.

Eat Your Greens, on New York Street, offers a buzzing atmosphere and excellent dishes. | Simon Hulme

By day, Eat Your Greens doubles as a grocery store - and fresh, seasonal vegetables can be spotted on entrance. It feels refreshingly organic; the ingredients on the dinner menu are likely to be what you'll find in the grocery section, giving a greater sense of connection to the food on your plate.

The dishes here are evidently made for sharing, which becomes immediately apparent by the generous portion sizes. I could easily have managed with just one plate, but was too tempted to order more.

The corn ribs (£10) have a burnt popcorn-like char and are lathered in a rich butter infused with lime and black pepper. | National World

I began with the corn ribs, which came in at £10. What arrived was an entire bowl brimming with dissected corn husks. As soon as I commented on the size, the waiter laughed and said “Well, you’re in Yorkshire!”, which is apparently the Texas of the UK. The corn itself was fabulous, with a burnt popcorn-like char and a lathered in a rich butter infused with lime and black pepper. Each piece was an explosion of smoky and zingy flavour.

I also ordered the pork chop, for £23. It was cooked beautifully, perfectly pink and with just the right amount of fat. The dish came with seared leeks, which had an earthiness to compliment the richness of the pork. For the quality and the care that went into the dish, £23 felt more than fair.

The pork chop (£23) was cooked beautifully. | National World

To accompany the food, I went for a Hacker Pschorr Münchner Hell, a beautifully balanced lager that complemented the dishes perfectly. It had a wonderfully fresh and inviting appearance, and was soft, and refreshing. At 4.9%, it was light enough to enjoy without overpowering the dishes, but still full of character.

Eat Your Greens effortlessly marries style with substance. The setting is cool yet unpretentious, and the food is hearty and packed full of flavour. It’s generous in size too - there are no tiny portions here. At the same time, there is clearly an attention to detail in every dish that tells you everything you need to know about the chefs. The fact that the restaurant transitions into a grocery store during the day just adds to its charm, boosting that feeling of community - a place where people come for good food.

Eat Your Greens is a brilliant little spot with an inventive menu and a cosy atmosphere. Whether you’re from Leeds or visiting, it’s the kind of restaurant that will leave you with a smile on your face - and probably a box of leftovers in your hand. After all, you’re in Yorkshire.

Factfile

Address: 42 New York Street, Leeds, LS2 7DY

Telephone: 0113 244 6896

Opening hours: Tue, 5pm-11pm; Wed 12pm-11pm; Thur, 12pm-12am; Fri-Sat, 12pm-1am

Website: eatyourgreensleeds.co.uk

Drinks: 7/10

Value: 9/10

Atmosphere: 10/10

Service: 10/10