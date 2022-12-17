Packed full of delicious organic wines and a beer list that rotates on a near weekly basis, Eat Your Greens never fails to surprise with its selections. Inviting two of my friends down to sample what delights the city centre hub has to offer, we planted ourselves down at the bar and got to choosing.

One of my favourite things about Eat Your Greens is how passionate the staff are about the place. Immediately one of the bartenders swoops over and offers us a whole host of recommendations; from fruity red wines to rich pale ales, each member of staff has their own personal favourites they are more than happy to give you a taste of before you commit to your tipple of the evening.

Between the three of us, we went for an orange wine from Tiberi Vini Artigianali, a collaborative red from Weino and Valli Unite, and a pale ale from Belfast’s Bullhouse Brew Co. Drink by drink, we sampled each other's beverage of choice and marvelled at how spot-on the bartender’s had been in helping us make our selections.

Little Oliver ...Eat Your Greens, New York Street, Leeds..10th November 2021..

The red was vibrant and fruity without being too dry; the fantastic orange wine was rich with alcohol but didn’t linger too long on the tongue, and the pale ale was creamy without being too hoppy.

While we sat, sipped and chatted, we took in our surroundings and quickly came to the conclusion that this is the kind of place you’d admire in films. With an after-work Manhattan vibe you could imagine slotting this spot into your weekly routine, coming here to unwind or to let loose on a Saturday night.

Inside, the tables are set up to create intimate pockets of conversation, carving out nooks and crannies to tuck yourself into. For those with a bold streak, the bar itself offers an opportunity to connect with new people, chat with the staff and learn more about some of the fantastic food and drink listed on the menu.

After an experience here you’d expect to be handed a rather hefty bill – after all, being part of a place that oozes cool often leads to handing over a wad of cash – yet at Eat Your Greens, you’ll always be pleasantly surprised by how little you’ve spent on a night to remember.

Factfile

Address: 42 New York St, Leeds LS2 7DY

Telephone: 0113 244 6896

Opening hours: Tues: 5pm-11pm, Weds: 10.30am-11pm, Thurs: 10.30am-12am, Fri-Sat: 10.30am-1am

Website: eatyourgreensleeds.co.uk

Scores

Drinks: 9/10

Value: 8/10

Atmosphere: 9/10

