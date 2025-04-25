Dishoom Leeds: Acclaimed Indian restaurant group applies to open in former Flannels store on Vicar Lane

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 25th Apr 2025, 11:34 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
An acclaimed Indian restaurant group looks set to make its debut in Leeds, after an application was submitted for a new premises license.

Dishoom, which has hugely popular restaurants in London, Manchester, Edinburgh and Birmingham, is known for its stylish Bombay-inspired cafes and mouth-watering small plates.

Dishoom looks set to open in the former Flannels site on Vicar Lane.Dishoom looks set to open in the former Flannels site on Vicar Lane.
Dishoom looks set to open in the former Flannels site on Vicar Lane. | Simon Hulme

Its arrival in Leeds would represent a major boost for the city’s food scene - as bosses appear to be eyeing up a prominent spot on Vicar Lane.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today

The application, lodged by Dishoom Limited, proposes taking over the former Flannels store. If approved, it would meant he restaurant could serve food and alcohol daily from 8am until midnight.

The application comes just months after the closure of Michelin-starred restaurant The Man Behind The Curtain, which sat beneath the former Flannels building and was run by celebrity chef Michael O’Hare.

Dishoom fans now have until May 15 to have their say on the plans as part of a consultation launched by Leeds City Council.

Related topics:Leeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice