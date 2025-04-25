Dishoom Leeds: Acclaimed Indian restaurant group applies to open in former Flannels store on Vicar Lane
Dishoom, which has hugely popular restaurants in London, Manchester, Edinburgh and Birmingham, is known for its stylish Bombay-inspired cafes and mouth-watering small plates.
Its arrival in Leeds would represent a major boost for the city’s food scene - as bosses appear to be eyeing up a prominent spot on Vicar Lane.
The application, lodged by Dishoom Limited, proposes taking over the former Flannels store. If approved, it would meant he restaurant could serve food and alcohol daily from 8am until midnight.
The application comes just months after the closure of Michelin-starred restaurant The Man Behind The Curtain, which sat beneath the former Flannels building and was run by celebrity chef Michael O’Hare.
Dishoom fans now have until May 15 to have their say on the plans as part of a consultation launched by Leeds City Council.
