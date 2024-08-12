Delight for Yorkshire brewery following 12 international awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Yorkshire’s own Black Sheep Brewery has cleaned up at the coveted 2024 World Beer Awards, picking up 12 medals in total.

Leading the herd is the brewery’s Milk Stout, which won four gold medals, including the highly coveted title of ‘World's Best’ Milk Stout – cementing its place as the pioneer in the category both nationally and abroad.

Celebrated for its rich and creamy profile with notes of chocolate, vanilla, and coffee, Milk Stout also took home the ‘Country Winner’ title, a ‘Gold Taste’ Award, and a ‘Gold Design’ Award for the bottle range.

Alongside Milk Stout, several beers in the Black Sheep Brewery portfolio also picked up a medal for their unique taste profile, including:

The award-winning range

Black Sheep Ale – Silver in the Taste Awards

– Silver in the Taste Awards Blonde – Bronze in the Taste Awards

– Bronze in the Taste Awards Golden Sheep – Bronze in the Taste Awards

– Bronze in the Taste Awards Respire – Bronze in the Taste Awards

– Bronze in the Taste Awards Riggwelter – Bronze in the Taste Awards

In addition to the taste accolades, the brewery’s design team received significant recognition. The entire Black Sheep bottle range was honoured with a Gold Design Award, while Respire also won a Gold for its design, and Golden Sheep secured a Bronze.

The coveted design award wins highlight the success of the brewery’s recent brand refresh, a move by the brewery to modernise and align its core range via striking new visuals across each of the Black Sheep Brewery range, in bottle and on pump clips.

Jo Theakston, Executive Director at Black Sheep Brewery, commented: “We are incredibly proud of the brewery’s success at this year’s World Beer Awards, which marks our biggest win to date. The recognition of Milk Stout as the ‘World's Best’ Milk Stout, alongside the accolades for our other beers, is a testament to our unique brewing process. By using only fresh water from the Yorkshire Dales, we ensure that every pint reflects the exceptional quality and taste that defines Black Sheep Brewery.”

This year’s triumph adds to Black Sheep Brewery’s storied history of success at the World Beer Awards, further cementing its reputation as a consumer brand both in Yorkshire and further afield.

Jo continued: “Respire picking up two awards was a key highlight. As Black Sheep Brewery’s first carbon-neutral IPA, Respire exemplifies the brewery’s commitment to sustainability, with every pint contributing to tree planting and environmental projects through the continued partnership with the Yorkshire Dales Millennium Trust.”

For the latest news on Black Sheep Brewery, click here: https://www.blacksheepbrewery.com/news/.

Now stocked in Tesco and Asda, click below to find out more about the award-winning Milk Stout: https://www.blacksheepbrewery.com/shop/milk-stout/.