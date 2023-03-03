Dates revealed for this year's two Malton Food Festivals

Tom Naylor-Leyland, organiser of the Malton Food Festival, in front of the large mural of a Yorkshire pudding recipe dating from the 18th century which was created a couple of years ago

Taking over the streets of Yorkshire’s Food Capital, the Malton Food Lovers Festival will make its grand return on Saturday May 27 and Sunday 28, ahead of the Spring Bank Holiday.

The festival is then scheduled to return once again over the August Bank Holiday Weekend on Saturday August 26 and Sunday August 27.

Malton Food Lovers Festival is the ultimate celebration of Yorkshire's finest produce and cooking, boasting a number of artisan stalls, delicious street food, live talks from local celebrated chefs, tastings and delicious demonstrations, as well as a festival bar, live music, children’s fairground rides and family entertainment.

Because the festival is uniquely placed in the town centre, visitors can also browse the fantastic range of independent retailers and artisan makers who call Malton home all year round.

As one of the largest free-to-enter food festivals in the country, each event attracts more than 43,000 visitors, from Yorkshire and beyond.

Tom Naylor-Leyland, director of Visit Malton, said: “We can’t wait to bring the Food Lovers Festival back this year.

"The Yorkshire food scene has so much to offer, and last year our Food Lovers Festival served up a fantastic range of Yorkshire’s finest artisan food and drink producers as well as street food vendors.

“We know that a lot of our visitors have attended our previous festivals over the past 14 years, so we’re excited to show them what’s new in Malton. It’s sure to be a corker."

Every second Saturday of the month from Marh 11, Malton Monthly Food Market returns with specialist food stalls and street food.

Popular with all those who care about where their food is sourced, the market is loved by foodies, chefs and keen amateur cooks alike

Set against the magnificent backdrop of St Michael's Church in Malton's central Market Place, the market trades from 9am to 3pm.