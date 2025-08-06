In his weekly column for the Yorkshire Evening Post, Danny Malin of YouTube’s Rate My Takeaway describes how he found food heaven - 6,500 miles from Leeds.

There’s one thing I miss when travelling: roast dinners.

But while I’ve been in Malaysia, I’ve been enjoying roasted duck with rice, crispy pork belly with satay sauce, and broccoli stir fried with garlic.

I’ve also been in Kuala Lumpur, which is street food heaven. Everywhere I turn there’s a busy food court made up of hawker stalls. From Penang style Keow Teow to fried chicken, sushi, steam boats and hot plates, there’s a range of stalls on every corner.

Everything is made from scratch. The chefs are almost dancing as they prepare their noodles and crispy pancakes. Even when it’s takeaway-style food, everything tastes clean and fresh.

I’ve not been tempted by all the “devils’ food” sweetcorn on offer - or the chickens feet, even if they serve them like pork scratchings. I’ve delivered too many chickens feet in my time working for Malcolm Michaels butchers.

We’re staying right in the heart of Bukit Bintang which is where all the trendy street food is, including Jalan Alor Night Market. The kids enjoyed trying the latest TikTok trends such as candied fruit kebabs, ice cream rolls, and flaming ice cream marshmallows.

My favourite food has been from Petaling Jaya, which is the residential area of the city. We went to a little food court to pick out different elements of the meal.

We had banging Chinese pork with satay and flat rice noodles and then Nyonya Kuih and mochis for desserts.

Bring your own takeaway tubs.