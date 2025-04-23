Danny Malin: 'I never charge takeaways for my reviews - here's why I'd rather support Leeds businesses'
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
I’m known for my funny, down-to-earth reviews. There’s no beating around the bush with me. I’m an ordinary guy who loves food - I worked in food hygiene before working for a butcher.
I know there’s a lot of foul play in the industry, with some reviewers paid thousands to visit somewhere and give praise. Their argument is that they need to make money, but I don’t believe in charging for reviews - unless it’s made clear.
Last week, one food reviewer faced backlash as it was claimed he didn’t get paid for reviews - but others claimed he did.
Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today
I often have to reassure restaurants that I always review for free and pay for my own order. I rely on genuine recommendations.
I also have minimal set up, because we like the review to be as natural as possible so I can get an honest picture of the service, food and the menu. Everything is honest and natural, because times are hard and customers need to know when to part with their cash.
I’m also here to support the local independent takeaways, so I rarely do large chains. I’d miss out on some hidden gems if I were to charge places.
One of my first viral reviews was Abdul’s in Wakefield, who were struggling in lockdown but came highly recommended. The owner thanked me for doing a video which “saved” his business.
Dolly’s Desserts started out in Barnsley Market and now has a grand cafe following my review. Viral episodes such as Grandma's Kitchen where a grandma was serving takeaways at home wouldn't have been filmed had I been a reviewer insisting on getting paid by the proprietor.
Yes we all need to earn a living, but social media can earn you a living. I get sponsored by Estabulo to pay for our van and travel and the rest comes from YouTube, because you earn money depending on your views and engagement.
I’d always rather do it like this than charge struggling businesses and mislead potential customers.
You need to make it clear what you are doing, whether it’s a paid for guide or you are actually reviewing somewhere and not getting paid. As long as you’re transparent with your audience.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.