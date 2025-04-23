Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

After a food reviewer was accused of not disclosing paid-for content, the star of YouTube’s Rate My Takeaway Danny Malin explained how incidents can damage the whole industry.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I’m known for my funny, down-to-earth reviews. There’s no beating around the bush with me. I’m an ordinary guy who loves food - I worked in food hygiene before working for a butcher.

After a food reviewer was accused of not disclosing paid-for content, the star of YouTube’s Rate My Takeaway Danny Malin explained how incidents can damage the whole industry. | James Hardisty

I know there’s a lot of foul play in the industry, with some reviewers paid thousands to visit somewhere and give praise. Their argument is that they need to make money, but I don’t believe in charging for reviews - unless it’s made clear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last week, one food reviewer faced backlash as it was claimed he didn’t get paid for reviews - but others claimed he did.

I often have to reassure restaurants that I always review for free and pay for my own order. I rely on genuine recommendations.

I also have minimal set up, because we like the review to be as natural as possible so I can get an honest picture of the service, food and the menu. Everything is honest and natural, because times are hard and customers need to know when to part with their cash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’m also here to support the local independent takeaways, so I rarely do large chains. I’d miss out on some hidden gems if I were to charge places.

One of my first viral reviews was Abdul’s in Wakefield, who were struggling in lockdown but came highly recommended. The owner thanked me for doing a video which “saved” his business.

Dolly’s Desserts started out in Barnsley Market and now has a grand cafe following my review. Viral episodes such as Grandma's Kitchen where a grandma was serving takeaways at home wouldn't have been filmed had I been a reviewer insisting on getting paid by the proprietor.

Yes we all need to earn a living, but social media can earn you a living. I get sponsored by Estabulo to pay for our van and travel and the rest comes from YouTube, because you earn money depending on your views and engagement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’d always rather do it like this than charge struggling businesses and mislead potential customers.

You need to make it clear what you are doing, whether it’s a paid for guide or you are actually reviewing somewhere and not getting paid. As long as you’re transparent with your audience.