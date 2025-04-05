Danny Malin: 'I want to shine a light on my favourite Yorkshire takeaways - here are my top picks'

Danny Mei Lan Malin
By Danny Mei Lan Malin

Columnist

Published 5th Apr 2025, 16:30 BST

In his weekly column for the Yorkshire Evening Post, Danny Malin of YouTube’s Rate My Takeaway shares his favourite takeaways of all time during a difficult period for small businesses.

I wish the rise in National Insurance contributions paid by employers this month was an April Fool’s but it’s no joke.

It’s going to hit small businesses especially in the hospitality industry, hard.

I want to shine a light on some of my favourite takeaways of all time in Yorkshire, the small guys doing great things. Here are my picks -

1. Abdul's, Wakefield

Their Tak Tak Kebab is bang on and the naan bread here is the best I've ever had. I first visited in lockdown and ever since I met the owner Abdul who thanked me for saving his business. That's the beauty of my YouTube channel, I'm paid by YouTube never from the takeaways I review. I go purely on recommendations not money. | Google

2. Digin’s Hut, Saltaire

One of my favourite places of all time is this takeaway in a world heritage site. All for £25, I had The Steaky One burger, a chicken wrap, the Dirty Mac fries, and a Crème Brulee doughnut. Banging. | Google

3. Nibble, Hull

This place is an institution. Nibble @ The Dock fulfils all your brunching dreams. | Google

4. Smashed and Pulled, Sheffield

I had their ‘smash box’, made up of loaded fries with pulled beef, chicken wings and a burger. I had the upgrade deal called ‘fat cow.’ Incredible food and great guys too. | Google

5. Bobby’s Salt and Pepper, Leeds and Huddersfield

These guys take the best of Chinese seasoning and serve up some of the best Chinese food I've had. Rather than ordering separate boxes of different dishes you can choose a few options in one box. | Google

6. Tatie Lady, Barnsley

Jacket Potatoes have made a comeback. For the cheesiest most delicious jacket in Yorkshire, head to the Tattie Lady’s van. Proper Yorkshire portions. | Tony Johnson

