I wish the rise in National Insurance contributions paid by employers this month was an April Fool’s but it’s no joke.
It’s going to hit small businesses especially in the hospitality industry, hard.
I want to shine a light on some of my favourite takeaways of all time in Yorkshire, the small guys doing great things. Here are my picks -
1. Abdul's, Wakefield
Their Tak Tak Kebab is bang on and the naan bread here is the best I've ever had. I first visited in lockdown and ever since I met the owner Abdul who thanked me for saving his business. That's the beauty of my YouTube channel, I'm paid by YouTube never from the takeaways I review. I go purely on recommendations not money. | Google
2. Digin’s Hut, Saltaire
One of my favourite places of all time is this takeaway in a world heritage site. All for £25, I had The Steaky One burger, a chicken wrap, the Dirty Mac fries, and a Crème Brulee doughnut. Banging. | Google
3. Nibble, Hull
This place is an institution. Nibble @ The Dock fulfils all your brunching dreams. | Google
4. Smashed and Pulled, Sheffield
I had their ‘smash box’, made up of loaded fries with pulled beef, chicken wings and a burger. I had the upgrade deal called ‘fat cow.’ Incredible food and great guys too. | Google
5. Bobby’s Salt and Pepper, Leeds and Huddersfield
These guys take the best of Chinese seasoning and serve up some of the best Chinese food I've had. Rather than ordering separate boxes of different dishes you can choose a few options in one box. | Google
6. Tatie Lady, Barnsley
Jacket Potatoes have made a comeback. For the cheesiest most delicious jacket in Yorkshire, head to the Tattie Lady’s van. Proper Yorkshire portions. | Tony Johnson
