In his weekly column for the Yorkshire Evening Post, Danny Malin of YouTube’s Rate My Takeaway reveals his latest finds in the world of pastry.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When my pal Kalani came to the UK, he said the steak and ale pie he tried at the Guy Fawkes Inn in York was the best he’d ever had. He’s a ghost-hunter-turned-food-reviewer and he knows his stuff, so I wanted to visit on my day off - because I’m a pie man.

Danny Malin gives his verdict on his favourite pies. | Simon Hulme

It was banging. Thick shortcrust pastry packed with steak, pancetta, mushrooms and thick gravy with silver skin onions. It was up there with the top pies I’ve had - but it still didn’t beat Denby Dale Pies or rag puddings, which I’ve had in Halifax.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When I’m at home my wife makes a mean slow-cooked steak in ale pie, or I grab one from the butchers. I love the pies from my old work at Malcolm Michaels Butchers.

Meanwhile, Blake Henry’s Butchers opened during National Pie Week and I already love their homemade pies.

My top ranked pie at the moment however are the ones I took home from Cannon Hall Farm. I’d gone to the farm in Cawthorne to do a podcast with farmer Dave and Rob Nicholson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I browsed their farm shop and bought four pies including the mutton and mint and steak and ale. Wow. They were packed with good quality meat and flavour.

Better still, I bought pots of their gravy and mushy peas to accompany the pies.

Kalani’s coming back to the UK soon, so I’m sure we will be revisiting some top pies places.