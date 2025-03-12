Danny Malin: I tried the steak and ale pie my mate called ‘the best ever’ - here’s my verdict
When my pal Kalani came to the UK, he said the steak and ale pie he tried at the Guy Fawkes Inn in York was the best he’d ever had. He’s a ghost-hunter-turned-food-reviewer and he knows his stuff, so I wanted to visit on my day off - because I’m a pie man.
It was banging. Thick shortcrust pastry packed with steak, pancetta, mushrooms and thick gravy with silver skin onions. It was up there with the top pies I’ve had - but it still didn’t beat Denby Dale Pies or rag puddings, which I’ve had in Halifax.
When I’m at home my wife makes a mean slow-cooked steak in ale pie, or I grab one from the butchers. I love the pies from my old work at Malcolm Michaels Butchers.
Meanwhile, Blake Henry’s Butchers opened during National Pie Week and I already love their homemade pies.
My top ranked pie at the moment however are the ones I took home from Cannon Hall Farm. I’d gone to the farm in Cawthorne to do a podcast with farmer Dave and Rob Nicholson.
I browsed their farm shop and bought four pies including the mutton and mint and steak and ale. Wow. They were packed with good quality meat and flavour.
Better still, I bought pots of their gravy and mushy peas to accompany the pies.
Kalani’s coming back to the UK soon, so I’m sure we will be revisiting some top pies places.