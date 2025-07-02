In his weekly column for the Yorkshire Evening Post, Danny Malin of YouTube’s Rate My Takeaway reveals his favourite place for a baked potato.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s been a solid ten months since I set up the Rate My Takeaway Kitchen food court. It has been a dream come true, but oh my days, it has been hard work.

In his weekly column for the Yorkshire Evening Post, Danny Malin of YouTube’s Rate My Takeaway reveals his favourite place for a baked potato. | National World

Bobby’s Salt and Pepper has been there since day one. These guys are flying. Their OG Chinese takeaway set up shop in Ossett, and then they set up their Headingley branch, serving out of a hole in the wall. They opened their third joint at Rate My Takeaway Kitchen in Huddersfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We’ve got a range of permanent and rotational vendors, so there’s always something new to try. Mexicali, who added a kick of flavour and bold colours to Holmfirth, is now with us, serving the best Tex Mex.

One thing we kept getting asked for was jacket potatoes. After much research, I’ve found my favourite: Spudz.

They do loaded jacket potatoes - forget dirty fries, you can get jacket potatoes with a variety of toppings such as The Pulled Porker, The Lasagne and The Chicken Fajita.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s like nothing I’ve tasted before. I never knew I could get so excited over a spud. One of my favourites is The Barnsley Bad Boy, which includes curry, cheese, onion bhaji bits, crushed poppadom, mango chutney, and mint raita. Wow.

At the Rate My Takeaway Kitchen, there’s also Pudz serving up Yorkshire Pudding wraps with roast potatoes, and there are baguettes too.

We’ve also got banging burgers coming from Smash n Dash, Pudz serving up Yorkshire Pudding wraps, and Indian street food. I’ve got another of my favourite Leeds-based takeaways coming soon too.

We also have a licensed bar, free arcade games to play by Retrogames and a range of quizzes, exhibitions and entertainment. I’ve realised that people still want to eat out but they want to go somewhere they can have an experience - a destination - and I’m confident that’s what we’re becoming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We may be a small independent food court up against the chains but that’s what we’re about - showcasing the best local traders, supporting them, and also introducing customers to incredible, good-quality food at a fair price. It’s a win-win.