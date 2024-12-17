Danny Malin: 'I've been trying festive feasts in and around Leeds ahead of Christmas - here are my favourites'
I’m practicing all year round for Christmas dinner because a roast is my favourite meal. Now that the festive period is here, I don’t want to over-do it, so I’ve been trying some festive feasts.
Recently, I was invited to Elland Road with Flamingo Land and were treated to a brunch in their box. It was bang on with perfectly cooked eggs and pigs in blankets on the side. Then we had these giant Jammy Dodgers at half time.
I also took the kids for breakfast with Santa at Weetons Food Hall in Harrogate. We were served a breakfast of fresh pastries, a fruit platter and a full farmhouse English breakfast. Santa and his elves kept us entertained while I devoured the breakfast.
Later that day, once we’d dropped the kids off for their sports, my wife and I headed to Wentworth Woodhouse. We love the ‘big house’, but we’d been invited to try the festive menu in The Camellia House, which is a glasshouse within the grounds.
Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today
It has a proper wintry feel to it with all the windows looking out onto the grounds covered in fairy lights. You’re sat amongst the camellias which were planted in the 19th century.
We had the three-course festive menu. The chef Michelle does the best hearty food. I’ve had her Irish stew at Butler’s which is the cafe within the house itself.
This time we were treated to a chicken, pancetta and cranberry terrine for starters, and turkey and stuffing paupiette for mains. I could have been healthier with the seabass option, but it’s Christmas after all.
My wife had a celeriac, walnut and truffle oil soup and beetroot wellington with vegetables for main. It was bang on and the gravy was made using Henderson’s Relish - wow.
I think wherever you’re scranning this Christmas, when places like this use good quality local ingredients, you can’t go wrong.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.