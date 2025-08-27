Danny Malin: ‘I’m the UK’s most-watched food reviewer - and now I’m backing my favourite Yorkshire restaurant’

Published 27th Aug 2025, 16:30 BST
In his weekly column for the Yorkshire Evening Post, Danny Mei Lan Malin talks about his journey from Leeds market to a new restaurant venture.

Danny Malin started out his career selling meat on a market before he started making funny videos on the internet which led him to becoming the face of one of the fastest growing YouTube channels, Rate My Takeaway. Danny later set up his own food court before signing up to his latest challenge.

It would be easy to stay comfortable sitting behind my table eating food on YouTube for a living.

Danny Malin

Running a food court has been incredible but hard work. Now we’ve got a good team in place, I’m becoming a partner in Estabulo Barnsley.

I grew up above a fish and chip shop in Barnsley as well as working for Malcolm Michaels Butchers in Leeds Kirkgate Market, and I have also been a food hygiene consultant. So it’s not entirely new to me. I’m excited about helping to transform the place as the go-to restaurant in Barnsley.

We’ve got so much to offer in ‘tarn’ nowadays from Glassworks to Barnsley Market. We’ve already got a new lunchtime menu in the week with a Steak and Burger deal rather than the buffet we run on evenings and weekends.

