Danny Malin: 'There’s nowt like keeping your competitors close'

Danny Malin: ‘It’s not all takeaways - I have an exciting new challenge’

In his weekly column for the Yorkshire Evening Post, Danny Mei Lan Malin reveals he is opening a new podcast studio - and gym.

There’s some incredible studios in Leeds but let’s be honest Wakey is cheaper Danny Mei Lan Malin

I may be known as that guy off Rate My Takeaway, and now Danny who runs Rate My Takeaway Kitchen as well but I have been working on a new challenge - launching my own podcast studio in Wakefield. There’s some incredible studios in Leeds but let’s be honest Wakey is cheaper. I’ll also be starting my own podcast with a well known bloke from Barnsley.

My new studio is at The Ridings Shopping Centre. I’ve hosted Content PT Podcast here already. The studio is near to Tileyard North where my mate Josh Gudgeon runs a banging podcast with Beard Meets Food called the Breaking Beard Podcast. There’s nowt like keeping your competitors close. I’ve enjoyed being on theirs a couple of times. I’d love to have them both on our new podcast.

One of the funniest podcasts I like to listen to is Stephen Tries even when he’s mocking me. I’ve got a podcast out with him soon. We always have some good banter.

It’s also exciting to be helping some upcoming podcasters and content creators grow. Believe it or not we’ve even built a gym next door which my wife Sophie Mei Lan runs. I’ll be using it as a conference room as well.