Danny Malin: 'I'm sharing my 12 meals of Christmas - here's where I'll be dining in Leeds this festive season'

Danny Mei Lan Malin
By Danny Mei Lan Malin

Columnist

Published 21st Dec 2024, 11:30 GMT

In his weekly column for the Yorkshire Evening Post, Danny Malin of YouTube's Rate My Takeaway picks his top dining choices for over Christmas.

Roasts are my favourite meal, hence my new Christmas single being all about “the best roast of the year”.

Last year it was all about Yorkshire puddings. Let’s face it, Christmas dinner is just a Sunday dinner with extra trimmings.

To pay homage to the festive feasting, I thought I’d share my 12 meals of Christmas. Here’s where I’ll be dining out this season - when I’m not at home that is.

My first seven meals have got to be the best takeaways I found in Leeds, because I put them all under one roof at the Rate My Takeaway Kitchen at the Packhorse Shopping Centre. We've got baos, burgers and burritos at the food court.

1. Rate My Takeaway Kitchen

Our permanent vendors include Pizza Pizza, Hooyah Burgers, Bobby’s Salt and Pepper, Birria Boyz, Jay’s Desserts and Wing a Ding. And now the new kid on the block is Hao Bao. We even have a bar and coffee stop too.

2. Rate My Takeaway Kitchen

I went back to my home 'tarn' of Barnsley to see Tatie Lady. She does the best spuds in Yorkshire. A great break from greasy food.

3. Tatie Lady

One thing I love about roasts is the fact that they are cooked slow. Somewhere which proves the art of slow cooking is Hickory's, with their 16 hour smoked Texas-style brisket, Memphis-style baby back ribs and hand-pulled pork. It's ideal for the whole family as we have lots of dietary requirements, other than me that is. I've not tried it yet, but they do a Turkey burger with all the trimmings, plus pigs in blankets.

4. Hickory's Smokehouse

Meat off the skewer at Estabulo Brazilian grill is bang on. Even the Turkey is moist. I spend most of my time In Leeds, Barnsley and Wakefield which all have an Estabulo. They're even doing Yorkshire puddings at the moment.

5. Estabulo

A new place that's among the best is Habbibi, which does an amazing steak. A good quality, well-cooked steak doesn't need any fancy sauce. The steak here is a solid 10. They also have a Christmas menu and I've got my eyes on the lamb shank tagine. I like turkey, but I'd take lamb over turkey any day.

6. Habbibi

