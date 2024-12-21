Last year it was all about Yorkshire puddings. Let’s face it, Christmas dinner is just a Sunday dinner with extra trimmings.
To pay homage to the festive feasting, I thought I’d share my 12 meals of Christmas. Here’s where I’ll be dining out this season - when I’m not at home that is.
1. Rate My Takeaway Kitchen
My first seven meals have got to be the best takeaways I found in Leeds, because I put them all under one roof at the Rate My Takeaway Kitchen at the Packhorse Shopping Centre. We've got baos, burgers and burritos at the food court. | National World Photo: National World
2. Rate My Takeaway Kitchen
Our permanent vendors include Pizza Pizza, Hooyah Burgers, Bobby’s Salt and Pepper, Birria Boyz, Jay’s Desserts and Wing a Ding. And now the new kid on the block is Hao Bao. We even have a bar and coffee stop too. | National World Photo: National World
3. Tatie Lady
I went back to my home 'tarn' of Barnsley to see Tatie Lady. She does the best spuds in Yorkshire. A great break from greasy food. | Tony Johnson
4. Hickory's Smokehouse
One thing I love about roasts is the fact that they are cooked slow. Somewhere which proves the art of slow cooking is Hickory's, with their 16 hour smoked Texas-style brisket, Memphis-style baby back ribs and hand-pulled pork. It's ideal for the whole family as we have lots of dietary requirements, other than me that is. I've not tried it yet, but they do a Turkey burger with all the trimmings, plus pigs in blankets. | Simon Hulme
5. Estabulo
Meat off the skewer at Estabulo Brazilian grill is bang on. Even the Turkey is moist. I spend most of my time In Leeds, Barnsley and Wakefield which all have an Estabulo. They're even doing Yorkshire puddings at the moment. | Bruce Rollinson
6. Habbibi
A new place that's among the best is Habbibi, which does an amazing steak. A good quality, well-cooked steak doesn't need any fancy sauce. The steak here is a solid 10. They also have a Christmas menu and I've got my eyes on the lamb shank tagine. I like turkey, but I'd take lamb over turkey any day. | James Hardisty
