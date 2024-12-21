4 . Hickory's Smokehouse

One thing I love about roasts is the fact that they are cooked slow. Somewhere which proves the art of slow cooking is Hickory's, with their 16 hour smoked Texas-style brisket, Memphis-style baby back ribs and hand-pulled pork. It's ideal for the whole family as we have lots of dietary requirements, other than me that is. I've not tried it yet, but they do a Turkey burger with all the trimmings, plus pigs in blankets. | Simon Hulme