In his weekly column for the Yorkshire Evening Post, Danny Malin of YouTube’s Rate My Takeaway reveals his fitness plans for 2025.

It’s a New Year and the same old me - but I'm hangry because I'm on a health kick.

I vowed that I'd get fit and healthy this year. I do it every year, but this time it’s different. It's about making huge lifestyle changes - outside of my Rate My Takeaway work that is.

I'm a biscuit man. I love biscuits. I'm a nightmare for not eating and then grabbing one, or several. Instead, I’m swapping biscuits with fruit and carrot sticks.

And it pains me to say it, but I'm also cutting out bread. My wife's told me to focus on what I can have rather than what I can't.

I'm also trying to get fit too. My wife's a personal trainer, so she's made me a plan. To start with, it's just about moving more, getting more steps in and generally being more active while drinking plenty of water.

I'm not going to stop eating out, but I'm making healthier swaps.

Fortunately it’s not all cucumber, celery and carrot sticks. There are some healthier options when eating out or grabbing a takeaway too.

I've swapped a fry up with eggs benedict when having brunch at Capri, for example. And when I'm eating at Estabulo, I'm having meat and the salad bar but no bread or dressing.

At Casa Peri Peri I had some Portuguese style chicken and rice. The Spicy Biker in Wakefield does amazing Indian food and there are slimming friendly options too.

I'm also eating more regularly, often having porridge for breakfast, a jacket potato for lunch and some meat and vegetables for dinner.

I've also swapped my snacks from processed foods to fruit and vegetables. We either go to Pinderfields Hospital when passing as Porter’s do great fruit and veg.

Or I'll nip to Crossgates Shopping Centre in Leeds to Malcolm Michaels’ to get all my fresh meat and vegetables.