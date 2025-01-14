Danny Malin: I tried this stunning new Indian restaurant in Leeds - and ate the best potatoes I've ever had
I went to Kerala Canteen in Leeds, the new Indian restaurant opposite the BBC building with MasterChef professional Bobby Geetha at the helm.
He told me it’s based on the small plates of southern India - and it's stunning inside too.
I tried a bit of everything off the meat and vegetarian menus.
That’s what’s nice about here: you can have a range of small plates for tapas-style dining, so it’s perfect to come with pals or family.
I had a warm bowl of goodness to start with containing pulled duck leg and potato in coconut.
Then I had a grilled lamb chop and a savoury broccoli dosa, which was like those fluffy American pancakes you have for breakfast.
The biggest surprise was the crispy hasselback potatoes tossed in Keralan gunpowder spice. I saw them and thought they’d blow my head off.
I tried one and, while it had a kick, the flavours were all popping inside my mouth. Spudman who? They were the best tatties I’ve ever had.
I also had a jackfruit biryani. I have only tried jackfruit since meeting my wife who is a vegetarian, and when it’s cooked like this with coconut and ground spices, it tasted incredible.
There was enough biryani to share.
You could tell these were authentic flavours. Bobby was brought up in Trivandrum, the capital of Kerala.
The flavours were truly incredible. I kept wanting to taste more. It’s definitely a place you should come to as a group and then try everything.
Places across Leeds are closing left, right and centre, so get down and support Kerala Canteen as we need it to stay and thrive - as it deserves. It was a taste sensation. Wow.
