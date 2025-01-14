Danny Malin: I tried this stunning new Indian restaurant in Leeds - and ate the best potatoes I've ever had

Danny Mei Lan Malin
By Danny Mei Lan Malin

Columnist

Published 14th Jan 2025, 16:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
In his weekly column for the Yorkshire Evening Post, Danny Malin of YouTube’s Rate My Takeaway gives his verdict on the latest arrival to the city’s food scene.

I went to Kerala Canteen in Leeds, the new Indian restaurant opposite the BBC building with MasterChef professional Bobby Geetha at the helm.

Danny Malin has given his verdict on Kerala Canteen.Danny Malin has given his verdict on Kerala Canteen.
Danny Malin has given his verdict on Kerala Canteen. | Kerala Canteen/National World

He told me it’s based on the small plates of southern India - and it's stunning inside too.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

I tried a bit of everything off the meat and vegetarian menus.

Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today

That’s what’s nice about here: you can have a range of small plates for tapas-style dining, so it’s perfect to come with pals or family.

I had a warm bowl of goodness to start with containing pulled duck leg and potato in coconut.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Then I had a grilled lamb chop and a savoury broccoli dosa, which was like those fluffy American pancakes you have for breakfast.

The biggest surprise was the crispy hasselback potatoes tossed in Keralan gunpowder spice. I saw them and thought they’d blow my head off.

I tried one and, while it had a kick, the flavours were all popping inside my mouth. Spudman who? They were the best tatties I’ve ever had.

I also had a jackfruit biryani. I have only tried jackfruit since meeting my wife who is a vegetarian, and when it’s cooked like this with coconut and ground spices, it tasted incredible.

There was enough biryani to share.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

You could tell these were authentic flavours. Bobby was brought up in Trivandrum, the capital of Kerala.

The flavours were truly incredible. I kept wanting to taste more. It’s definitely a place you should come to as a group and then try everything.

Places across Leeds are closing left, right and centre, so get down and support Kerala Canteen as we need it to stay and thrive - as it deserves. It was a taste sensation. Wow.

Related topics:first personLeeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice