Crown Hotpot Leeds: First Chinese hotpot restaurant opens in Leeds where diners cook their own food in soup

A new Chinese hotpot restaurant has opened in Leeds, where diners cook their food in a simmering soup on the table.

By Abbey Maclure
Thursday, 12th May 2022, 4:30 pm

Crown Hotpot has opened in Blenheim Terrace, near the University of Leeds, above the Taste the Orient supermarket.

It's the first restaurant of its kind in the city, with the entire menu dedicated to the Chinese method of cooking.

Diners first pick their soup base, including the popular Tom Yum soup, before choosing the ingredients.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Crown Hotpot is first restaurant of its kind in the city, with the entire menu dedicated to the Chinese method of cooking

Read More

Read More
Punjabi Heaven Leeds: Meet the owners of the new Punjabi street food restaurant ...

There's a selection of meat and seafood dishes, including king prawns, baby squid and mussels, as well as vegetables, tofu, rice and noodles.

The soup is poured into a pan on the table where it bubbles away and diners dunk in their ingredients until they are cooked.

The drinks menu includes the popular homemade plum juice, as well as herbal teas, soft drinks and a selection of beers and cider.

Crown Hotpot is located on the first floor of 21 Blenheim Terrace

Crown Hotpot, on the first floor of 21 Blenheim Terrace, is open from 12pm-10pm every day.

LeedsUniversity of LeedsOrient