Crown Hotpot has opened in Blenheim Terrace, near the University of Leeds, above the Taste the Orient supermarket.

It's the first restaurant of its kind in the city, with the entire menu dedicated to the Chinese method of cooking.

Diners first pick their soup base, including the popular Tom Yum soup, before choosing the ingredients.

There's a selection of meat and seafood dishes, including king prawns, baby squid and mussels, as well as vegetables, tofu, rice and noodles.

The soup is poured into a pan on the table where it bubbles away and diners dunk in their ingredients until they are cooked.

The drinks menu includes the popular homemade plum juice, as well as herbal teas, soft drinks and a selection of beers and cider.

Crown Hotpot is located on the first floor of 21 Blenheim Terrace