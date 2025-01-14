Coffee Boy, The Light: 'Urban' coffee shop set to open inside listed Leeds leisure and retail centre
Coffee Boy, which brands itself as "the new urban coffee kid on the block", has been granted listed building consent to open inside The Light in the city centre.
The application includes permission for the construction of a cafe/coffee stop, including installation of services and alterations to the layout of unit 9 inside the Grade II Listed building, along with associated external signage.
In approving the plans, a planning officer noted: "Regarding the proposed internal fit-out works, it has been noted on previous applications for this property that the works would only affect modern fabric and will not affect the special interest of the listed building.
"As such it is considered that the proposals will not be harmful to the special character of the listed building."
Concerning the proposed signage, the officer stated: "This [signage] would fit within existing shopfront fascias, would be added to the existing projecting signs and would be added to the insides of existing windows.
"The proposed signage would be in appropriate materials and size of lettering and logos.
"Only the two wider fascia signs would be backlit through fret-cut lettering.
"As such it is considered that the proposed signage would be in-keeping with the character of the listed building and in accordance with planning policy."
The report concluded: "It is considered that the proposed coffee-shop fit-out and new signage would be in character with the building and not harm the special interest of the listed building.
"It is not considered likely that any of the signage would cause a safety hazard for pedestrians, cyclists or motorists.
"Therefore, it is recommended that listed building consent and advertisement consent should be granted subject to conditions."
