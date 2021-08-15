Described as "bigger than ever", the bar is set to host the event on Saturday August 28 to "kick off the bank holiday in style".

Guests will be given a Bellini on arrival before getting the chance to learn how to make three of their best selling cocktails,

The cocktails include Pink Poppy Punch, Strawberry and Elderflower Mojito and Yuzu and Peach Cosmo.

The Botanist Leeds

Guests will be "slinging cocktails" all day according to the event organiser.

The masterclasses will take place at 12pm, 3pm, 6pm and 9pm on the day.