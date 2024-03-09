Watch more of our videos on Shots!

For two years, this waterside haven has been offering one of the best spots in the city to enjoy enviable views of the water from its outdoor terrace - and a lively atmosphere that's hard to resist.

But visitors to Leeds could be forgiven for missing it entirely, as it's not along one of the main 'going out' streets in the city but well concealed on Little Neville Street.

Its charm is immediately apparent upon entering, with electric neon lights and thumping music. On the Friday we visited, there was a handful of drinkers chattering and clinking glasses, adding to the energy of the night.

Margaritas at the Canal Club, Leeds. Photo: National World.

It seemed like the perfect bar for a casual catch-up with friends or the ideal setting to unwind after a long day at the office.

We ordered two Margaritas, which were passable. Canal Club excels in many areas, but these drinks weren't the best we'd ever tried. We found them to be lacking that balance of sweetness and tanginess that's essential in the classic cocktail.

It also appeared that the staff weren't scholars of the Margarita - with one bartender initially missing ingredients, before overdoing it with the orange liqueur. But perhaps this was down to having recently started in the job.

Our reviewer found that the Canal Club had a great atmosphere on a Friday night. Photo: Simon Hulme.

This is only a minor quibble, because what makes Canal Club truly special is the venue itself. I found myself longing for the summer sun, when the outdoor terrace is washed in a golden glow as punters take in views over the tranquil water. Perched in a comfy chair, drink in hand, laughter echoing throughout. It's those moments that make the noise of the city fade away.

While it was too cold to go outside, we did enjoy the cosy interior, with its chic yet relaxed vibe. The eclectic décor brought the personality, with comfortable seating and psychedelic colours.

HIdden behind the train station, it has unbeatable views of the canal. Photo: Simon Hulme.

And let's not forget about the music. An excellent playlist elevates the atmosphere to new heights, making the perfect accompaniment to an evening spent sipping cocktails and soaking in the laid-back vibes.

In summary, Canal Club is a must visit for its lively atmosphere and unbeatable views. If you are looking for somewhere to unwind outside of the busier Leeds streets, look no further than this waterside gem.

Factfile

Address: Little Neville St, Leeds LS1 4ED

Telephone: 07934 261 159

Opening hours: Mon-Thur, 11.30am-12pm; Fri, 11.30am-1am; Sat, 12pm-1am; Sun, 12pm-12am

Website: canalclub.co.uk

Scores

Drinks: 5/10

Value: 6/10

Atmosphere: 9/10