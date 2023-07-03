Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

Canal Club Leeds: Inside contemporary bar boasting beautiful canal views and experimental cocktails

A Leeds bar with majestic views over the city’s canal is inviting visitors to take an imaginary trip down the waterway with a range of experimental cocktails.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 17:11 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 17:15 BST

The Canal Club, in Little Neville Street, boasts an enviable view of the water from an outdoor terrace and is popular with workers in the city who come to enjoy outdoor beverages in the summer sun. Having been open for just over a year, the venue is set to launch a brand new experience for those looking to try something slightly different from the average bar experience.

Its new cocktail menu, dubbed ‘The Trip’, features six drinks which are each inspired by a destination along the route of the Leeds and Liverpool Canal. It takes in Leeds, Bingley, Gargrave, Appley Bridge, Aintree and Liverpool – with flavours from the locations reflected in the Canal Club’s drinks.

Leeds, for example, makes use of rhubarb because of Yorkshire’s reputation for cultivating the vegetable, while the industrial heritage of Liverpool is echoed in a smoky espresso martini. Bar manager Michael Waller even makes use of “whisky caviar” in one of the unusual cocktails by employing molecular gastronomy. The new menu will launch at the end of July.

Here are the best pictures from inside the Canal Club, that has been described as a “hidden gem” of the city –

Canal Club, in Little Neville Street, is set to take visitors on a 'trip' down the Leeds and Liverpool Canal with experimental cocktails inspired by flavours from destinations along the waterway.

1. Canal Club

Canal Club, in Little Neville Street, is set to take visitors on a 'trip' down the Leeds and Liverpool Canal with experimental cocktails inspired by flavours from destinations along the waterway. Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
The contemporary bar opened in October 2021 and has proved to be a hit with visitors working nearby.

2. Canal Club

The contemporary bar opened in October 2021 and has proved to be a hit with visitors working nearby. Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
The star attraction at the Canal Club is its terrace, that provides space to enjoy views of the waterway with a spritz in hand.

3. Canal Club

The star attraction at the Canal Club is its terrace, that provides space to enjoy views of the waterway with a spritz in hand. Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
The terrace has space for 70 people, so is more than equipped to welcome drinkers to the "hidden gem" of Leeds.

4. Canal Club

The terrace has space for 70 people, so is more than equipped to welcome drinkers to the "hidden gem" of Leeds. Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:Leeds