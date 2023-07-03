A Leeds bar with majestic views over the city’s canal is inviting visitors to take an imaginary trip down the waterway with a range of experimental cocktails.

The Canal Club, in Little Neville Street, boasts an enviable view of the water from an outdoor terrace and is popular with workers in the city who come to enjoy outdoor beverages in the summer sun. Having been open for just over a year, the venue is set to launch a brand new experience for those looking to try something slightly different from the average bar experience.

Its new cocktail menu, dubbed ‘The Trip’, features six drinks which are each inspired by a destination along the route of the Leeds and Liverpool Canal. It takes in Leeds, Bingley, Gargrave, Appley Bridge, Aintree and Liverpool – with flavours from the locations reflected in the Canal Club’s drinks.

Leeds, for example, makes use of rhubarb because of Yorkshire’s reputation for cultivating the vegetable, while the industrial heritage of Liverpool is echoed in a smoky espresso martini. Bar manager Michael Waller even makes use of “whisky caviar” in one of the unusual cocktails by employing molecular gastronomy. The new menu will launch at the end of July.

Here are the best pictures from inside the Canal Club, that has been described as a “hidden gem” of the city –

Canal Club, in Little Neville Street, is set to take visitors on a 'trip' down the Leeds and Liverpool Canal with experimental cocktails inspired by flavours from destinations along the waterway.

The contemporary bar opened in October 2021 and has proved to be a hit with visitors working nearby.

The star attraction at the Canal Club is its terrace, that provides space to enjoy views of the waterway with a spritz in hand.

The terrace has space for 70 people, so is more than equipped to welcome drinkers to the "hidden gem" of Leeds.

