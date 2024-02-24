Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dale Spink has taken over the kitchen at the popular cafe, bar and bistro in Farsley, his home village.

The 28-year-old was the chef patron of the former Brontaè’s restaurant in Horsforth and honed his craft at some of Yorkshire's finest establishments, including La Rue in Saltaire and Oulton Hall.

Since being appointed head chef at Margaux's last month, Dale has already launched monthly fine-dining bistro nights with a five-course tasting menu, as well as traditional breakfast with a twist, an upcoming Mother’s Day menu and plans to introduce a modern take on a Sunday roast.

Leeds chef Dale Spink is the new head chef at Cafe Deli Margaux in Farsley (Photo by Simon Hulme/National World)

“It’s great to be back in Farsley,” Dale told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“I’ve built up a really strong relationship and understanding with the owners, they let me flourish and I’ve got the freedom again. I can’t thank them enough for taking me on board and giving me the opportunity.”

Farsley locals Samantha and James McConnell, who met Dale as customers of Brontaè’s, opened Margaux's in 2021. Named after their beloved French Bulldog, the Town Street venue serves specialty coffee from local roasters Darkwoods, wines from Farsley merchants House of Wine and Dale’s locally-sourced new menus.

And Margaux's has just been shortlisted for Best Cafe or Deli and Best Brunch at the Yorkshire Evening Post’s Oliver Awards 2024.

Dale pictured with Samantha McConnell, who opened Cafe Deli Margaux with her husband James in 2021 (Photo by Simon Hulme/National World)

“I’m buzzing to be back on the Leeds scene,” Dale said.

“I feel like this year is a big year for us, and for me on a personal level as well. We’ve got so much to offer and I’m excited to be named with the big chefs of Leeds again.

“The response so far has been breath-taking. We’ve had customers who used to visit Brontaè's and it has really relit the fire under my belly. The feedback this weekend was unbelievable, even the staff were blown away by what we achieved.