Cafe 164 Headingley: Readers react to sudden closure of popular Leeds cafe

Several readers have taken to social media to express disappointment at the closure of a popular Leeds café.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 19:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 19:51 BST

The owners of Cafe 164 in Headingley said the increase in food costs and overall rising expenses made it “impossible” to continue trading. In a Facebook post, Cafe 164 said: “Thank you to everyone who has supported us and befriended us since our move to Headingley in 2020. We have felt welcomed by all the local businesses and embraced by such a vibrant and friendly community.

"The ongoing, unrelenting increase in food costs and overall rising expenses have unfortunately made it impossible for us to continue to trade as a sustainable business. And so we respectfully and quietly bow out. Wishing you all the very best.”

Several Yorkshire Evening Post readers have taken to social media to express their disappointment at the closure and below is a selection of comments posted in reaction to the news.

The owners of Cafe 164 in Headingley said the increase in food costs and overall rising expenses made it “impossible” to continue trading. Image: Google Street View
Elizabeth Wick said: “Absolutely heartbreaking for a lot of people. There will be a lot more to come, so sad.”

Louise Nelson said: “I looked into buying a business the other week and most were cafes for sale which I thought was quite sad, they seem to come and go lately.”

Lynda Lewis said: “This is a shame as it is a great place, good food and lovely staff.”

Mark Wood said: “It's just awful, people have less money so they don't treat themselves, then the cafe, the pub [and] the cinema shut. It's a downward spiral.”

Nicola Musgrave said: “Sad news.”

Addressing a Facebook friend, Dalia Kay said: “How sad! Loved when we got lunch here.”

