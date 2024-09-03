Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The winners of the British Restaurant Awards 2024 have been announced.

The sixth annual event, sponsored by Eira Water, was held on August 28 at Crown London Hotel.

It celebrates the excellence in the UK’s vibrant dining scene, with awards determined by public votes.

And this year, Japanese restaurant Blue Sakura, in the Merrion Centre, took home Best Restaurant in Leeds.

It’s the second time the colourful restaurant best known for its all-you-can-eat offer on sushi has won this title since opening in 2019.

Blue Sakura was up against nine other top eateries in the city this year including South Indian restaurant Tharavadu, in Mill Hill, and Home, which announced its closure earlier this year.

The team behind Blue Sakura shared their excitement on the brand’s social media channels.

The full Instagram post said: “WE DID IT…AGAIN!

“THE BEST RESTAURANT IN LEEDS 2024 BY BRITISH RESTAURANT AWARDS.

“To our wonderful customers, this win is yours as much as it is ours.

“We couldn’t have won The Best Restaurant in Leeds without our amazing customers!

“Thank you for your love, support, and every meal shared with us. We can’t wait to see you again soon at Blue Sakura Leeds.

“With Love, From All Of Us - Blue Sakura Team.”

The glitzy event was hosted by Neil ‘Dr Fox’ and Cait King and featured performances from Chantel Cofie and Bianca White.