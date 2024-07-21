Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A top-rated Japanese restaurant is marking one year in Leeds this month.

TADA opened in the former Dare Cafe in Otley Road, Headingley, in July 2023 by chef Thomas Chiang with a vision to bring something new to Leeds.

A year later, the restaurant has made a name for itself being one of the cities’ favourite spots for sushi and ramen. It was even shortlisted for Best Newcomer in the prestigious Oliver Awards 2024.

Thomas Chiang and Katlin Akerman, of TADA, Otley Road, Headingley. (Photo: James Hardisty/National World) | James Hardisty/National World

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Thomas said it’s all thanks to his customers.

The chef said: “It’s been a hectic year. It's been really good. We were very proud of ourselves for getting nominated for the Oliver Awards, having only opened for eight months.

“We felt that there was something missing in Leeds, and we came up with some new ideas for the Japanese concept - bento boxes - and they have been a huge hit.

“Ultimately, it's the support from the customers. We've had customers all over Leeds, some travel as far as Manchester.

“We are normally fully booked on Friday and Saturday, a week or two in advance.

“I think they enjoy our food, our service, our atmosphere - and it’s reflected in our Google reviews.”

Chicken Karaage and beef fillet gyuniku kushiyaki. (Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe) | Jonathan Gawthorpe

He added: “The neighbouring restaurants have been supportive as well. Residence, Cats Pyjamas, Santorini - it's amazing to be in this community, especially being the only Japanese restaurant in Headingley as well.”

A special part of the business’ first year has been meeting and training members of staff, Thomas said. Over the year, about 25 people have worked at TADA.

Thomas said: “Obviously, some have graduated and moved on to new ventures, but we're ever so grateful for them as well.

“And our sushi chef Mandie has been fantastic to us.”

The menu at TADA has undergone some changes in the last year, all of which have been positively received by customers, Thomas said.

It now features Japanese wagyu, bluefin tuna with more selective cuts and a summer drinks menu.

Thomas hopes to continue to push the boundaries of Japanese food in the city while maintaining the high standards TADA has become well-known for.