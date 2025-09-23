Bridlington restaurant up for sale with £200,000 asking price

A Bridlington restaurant is up for sale with an asking price of £200,000.

The Lamp restaurant comprises two spacious dining rooms and an outdoor courtyard seating area, featuring the original Victorian lamp which inspired the restaurant’s name.

The property also includes three-bedroom owners’ accommodation on the first and second floors.

Located in a prominent position on the High Street in the seaside town the Grade II-listed 40-cover restaurant benefits from high passing footfall and excellent transport connections, and is surrounded by other independent shops, cafes, galleries and pubs. The sale offers a new owner the potential to expand on the current offering or introduce a new concept.

The Lamp has been owned by Tim Hancher and Katherine Furmidge since 2013.

They said: “After twelve fantastic years trading at The Lamp, where we have built up a loyal following of amazing customers, we now feel the time is right to move on, to allow us to concentrate on other business interests. We will be continuing to trade as normal until a sale completes.”

Alex Rex, Associate Director at Christie & Co, is managing the sale process and said: “I am delighted to have been given the opportunity to work with Tim and Katherine to find a new owner for this fantastic restaurant. Freehold opportunities with accommodation don’t come up often in Bridlington so we expect to receive a high level of interest.”

The Lamp is on the market with a freehold asking price of £200,000. Visit the property page for more information: https://www.christie.com/5469158/

