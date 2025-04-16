Bradford 2025: 13 of the best bars and pubs in Bradford including Sunbridgewells and Jacobs Well

Bradford has been bursting with cultural activities this year.

The city has been making the most of its moment in the light as the UK’s City of Culture for 2025 by hosting exhibitions, events, performances and classes.

The Bradford 2025 events inevitably means that more people will be visiting the city and wanting to know the best place to grab a drink and take it easy between getting their cultural fix.

Get all of the latest stories and breaking news from Leeds with our free daily newsletter.

And luckily there’s plenty of great places around the city for you to visit, from underground bars and traditional pubs.

We’ve listed 13 of the most notable spots around the city centre in the gallery below.

Sunbridgewells is an underground maze of tunnels that reopened in 2016 as a quirky selection of bars, shops and restaurants after laying vacant and forgotten beneath a main road in Bradford city centre for decades.

1. Sunbridgewells

Sunbridgewells is an underground maze of tunnels that reopened in 2016 as a quirky selection of bars, shops and restaurants after laying vacant and forgotten beneath a main road in Bradford city centre for decades. | Yorkshire Post Newspapers

Photo Sales
With its whitewashed frontage and outside seating, The Corn Dolly is a popular pub with a great range of cask ales that is situated just up from Bradford Cathedral.

2. The Corn Dolly

With its whitewashed frontage and outside seating, The Corn Dolly is a popular pub with a great range of cask ales that is situated just up from Bradford Cathedral. | National World

Photo Sales
The Record Cafe on North Parade also sells sublime real ale, craft beer and charcuterie boards and became home for BBC6music during their broadcast on Record Store Day this year.

3. The Record Café

The Record Cafe on North Parade also sells sublime real ale, craft beer and charcuterie boards and became home for BBC6music during their broadcast on Record Store Day this year. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Independent real ale pub Jacob's Well is ideally placed by Centenary Square. The historic 19th century boozer has a great selection of local ales and world beers.

4. Jacob's Well

Independent real ale pub Jacob's Well is ideally placed by Centenary Square. The historic 19th century boozer has a great selection of local ales and world beers. | Google

Photo Sales
Rumshackalack on North Parade is the most highly rated bar and pub on TripAdvisor in Bradford, with one reviewer saying: "There's several good bars on North Parade however Rumshack has a great vibe, quirky, comfortable and good service."

5. Rumshackalack

Rumshackalack on North Parade is the most highly rated bar and pub on TripAdvisor in Bradford, with one reviewer saying: "There's several good bars on North Parade however Rumshack has a great vibe, quirky, comfortable and good service." | Google

Photo Sales
The City Vaults is a modern gastropub in a traditional setting that serves great drinks and food. Highly rated on Google, one recent visitor said: "Very warm and professional atmosphere. Loved it. Will very likely be visiting again."

6. The City Vaults

The City Vaults is a modern gastropub in a traditional setting that serves great drinks and food. Highly rated on Google, one recent visitor said: "Very warm and professional atmosphere. Loved it. Will very likely be visiting again." | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BradfordBradford 2025Bradford2025
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice