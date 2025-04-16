The city has been making the most of its moment in the light as the UK’s City of Culture for 2025 by hosting exhibitions, events, performances and classes.

The Bradford 2025 events inevitably means that more people will be visiting the city and wanting to know the best place to grab a drink and take it easy between getting their cultural fix.

And luckily there’s plenty of great places around the city for you to visit, from underground bars and traditional pubs.

We’ve listed 13 of the most notable spots around the city centre in the gallery below.

1 . Sunbridgewells Sunbridgewells is an underground maze of tunnels that reopened in 2016 as a quirky selection of bars, shops and restaurants after laying vacant and forgotten beneath a main road in Bradford city centre for decades.

2 . The Corn Dolly With its whitewashed frontage and outside seating, The Corn Dolly is a popular pub with a great range of cask ales that is situated just up from Bradford Cathedral.

3 . The Record Café The Record Cafe on North Parade also sells sublime real ale, craft beer and charcuterie boards and became home for BBC6music during their broadcast on Record Store Day this year.

4 . Jacob's Well Independent real ale pub Jacob's Well is ideally placed by Centenary Square. The historic 19th century boozer has a great selection of local ales and world beers.

5 . Rumshackalack Rumshackalack on North Parade is the most highly rated bar and pub on TripAdvisor in Bradford, with one reviewer saying: "There's several good bars on North Parade however Rumshack has a great vibe, quirky, comfortable and good service."