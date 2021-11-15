Boozy Alice in Wonderland tea party with bespoke cocktails and riddles opens in Leeds
A boozy Mad Hatter's tea party promising a "topsy-turvy cocktail adventure" has opened in Leeds.
The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience has opened a pop-up venue on Swinegate, where guests can enjoy sweet treats and bespoke cocktails.
The event has been a hit across the world, selling out in Sydney and Melbourne before beginning a USA tour - and now it has landed in Leeds.
The cocktail event was due to launch in the city last month but was delayed due to issues with the venue. Organisers say customers who had booked onto the event last month have been offered a refund or rescheduled date.
The Wonderland tea party is now open for bookings until January 30, 2022.
Guests can create their own liquid concoctions under the watchful eye of The Mad Hatter, play croquet with flamingos, paint the roses red and devour an 'Eat Me' cake.
There will be riddles and challenges to unlock all the ingredients to create enchanted teapot cocktails.
The 90-minute alternate reality experience includes two bespoke cocktails and the 'Eat Me' cake for £28 per person. You can book here.
