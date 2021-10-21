Organisers of The Alice Immersive Cocktail Experience release statement to Leeds residents after complaints cc Hidden Events

The cocktail event - which was due to be held at a mystery location in Leeds - was described as "a 90 minute topsy-turvy journey into the magical realm of Wonderland".

Many Leeds customers were left bewildered after the original start date of October 16 was passed with no sign of a venue being ready or the event taking place.

Others on social media pointed to a lack of communication from organisers and were confused about if the event was a scam.

However, a spokesperson for organisers Viral Ventures Global has now confirmed the event had been "delayed due to a variety of operational issues" beyond their control.

In a statement provided to the Yorkshire Evening Post, the spokesperson said: "We’ve emailed all guests regarding the delay and have offered refunds to those who are unable to be rearranged.

"We’ve also sent multiple sms messages and follow up emails to those who didn’t reply but unfortunately sometimes communications go to spam or get missed.

"The venue is set to open November 3 and all be at 14-16 Swinegate Leeds.

"Anyone who has slipped the net and has reached out are encouraged to email in - [email protected] for a refund or reschedule."