A new juice and smoothie bar is coming to Leeds.

Bloom Juice Co is set to open in Bond Street, Leeds city centre, this September.

The new opening comes after the successful opening of Bloom's flagship store in Lincoln this June.

The new location will continue Bloom’s mission of providing a healthier alternative on the high street, serving the local community with fresh, health-focussed juices and smoothies.

Bloom also offers a selection of snacks including muffins, protein cake pops and overnight oats - all made fresh in-store.

Jordan Dodd, regional manager at Bloom, said: “We are so thrilled that the Bloom concept has been given this opportunity to grow and reach new communities.

“After the amazing success in Lincoln it’s clear to us that people are eager for a healthier alternative to what’s currently available on the high street and we remain dedicated to providing a fresh, nutritious option as we continue to expand.”

Bloom Juice Co is a concept of juice bars established in 2024, aiming to provide fresh, health-promoting light food and beverages. The brand has a mission to cater to a diverse range of customers with a simple and nutritious menu.