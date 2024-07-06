1 . Leeds in 1950

Bond Street, showing Powolny's Restaurant in the centre. The entrance to the restaurant has an awning, with a six sided clock above. The large neon sign "Powolny's" stretches across numbers 4 and 5 on the first floor. Number 4 is Martina, gown specialist, with displays of dresses in the windows. To the left of Powolney's entrance, a florist, to the right,Tetley, tobacco service. At number 6 on the right is Pearson & Denham, photographic material dealers. At the far left is a sign for Polly's Bar. The building has unusual decorative balconies at roof level below the gable ends, and shallow bay windows with curved glass above the entrance. In the foreground, a motorcycle and sidecar combination, and the rear of a Triumph convertible car. Pictured in June 1950.Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net