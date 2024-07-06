They turn back the clock to 1950 and take you down Bond Street, Boar Lane, Commercial Street and The Headrow to showcase shops, pubs and restaurants. The gallery also features a range of well known landmarks including St. Peter's Church on Kirkgate. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
1. Leeds in 1950
Bond Street, showing Powolny's Restaurant in the centre. The entrance to the restaurant has an awning, with a six sided clock above. The large neon sign "Powolny's" stretches across numbers 4 and 5 on the first floor. Number 4 is Martina, gown specialist, with displays of dresses in the windows. To the left of Powolney's entrance, a florist, to the right,Tetley, tobacco service. At number 6 on the right is Pearson & Denham, photographic material dealers. At the far left is a sign for Polly's Bar. The building has unusual decorative balconies at roof level below the gable ends, and shallow bay windows with curved glass above the entrance. In the foreground, a motorcycle and sidecar combination, and the rear of a Triumph convertible car. Pictured in June 1950.Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Leeds in 1950
A view of British Waterways basin at Dock Street showing barges tied up to wet dock under a large building. On the dockside is a loaded lorry, barrels and packing cases. There is a crane with a chain on each side of the dock. Pictured in September 1950.Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Leeds in 1950
A view of warehouse belonging to British Waterways on Dock Street showing canal running through large building. On the dockside are lots of packing cases, bales and barrels. Pictured in September 1950.Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Leeds in 1950
A view of British Waterways warehouse seen from River Aire in September 1950. The building is a large eight storey building with an enclosed hoist mechanism on the top floor. Each floor has a door and a balcony from which goods could be raised or lowered. There are more warehouse buildings to the right along the riverside.Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Leeds in 1950
The south-west side of The Headrow showing Athenaeum House which was home to Dunlop and Ranken Ltd. engineers, Ellons Duplicator Co. Ltd., and T. Hamblin Ltd. opticians. Pictured in January 1950.Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Leeds in 1950
Crown Street at the junction with Assembly Street in the city centre, showing Regent (Printers) Ltd. (Crown Works), and at number 27, Raine Brothers (Leeds) Ltd, ironmongers and plumber's merchants. In the foreground, two men load sinks onto a flat backed lorry. To the left, a worker stands in Regent's doorway.Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net