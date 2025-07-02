Blend: New café "coming soon" in Leeds building that used to house independent restaurant Owt

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 2nd Jul 2025, 16:30 BST
A new café is set to open in Leeds at the site of an independent restaurant that closed at the start of the year.

Signs have been erected on the building on Burley Road for a new café called ‘Blend’ that will be coming soon.

Details on the cafe’s Instagram page and website are few and far between but indicate that it will be a new spot for coffee in the city.

A new cafe called Blend is due to open on Burley Road in Leeds.placeholder image
A new cafe called Blend is due to open on Burley Road in Leeds. | National World

The building, which situated at the corner of Westfield Terrace, used to be the home for Owt restaurant.

The restaurant announced its closure in January, having relocated there from the Corn Exchange in November 2023.

Before Owt, the building was the home of Corner Cafe, an Indian restaurant that had ran from the site since 1976.

Blend has been contacted for a comment.

