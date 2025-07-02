Blend: New café "coming soon" in Leeds building that used to house independent restaurant Owt
Signs have been erected on the building on Burley Road for a new café called ‘Blend’ that will be coming soon.
Details on the cafe’s Instagram page and website are few and far between but indicate that it will be a new spot for coffee in the city.
When it comes to the news, don’t miss out on anything to do with Leeds throughout 2025 with our daily newsletter.
The building, which situated at the corner of Westfield Terrace, used to be the home for Owt restaurant.
The restaurant announced its closure in January, having relocated there from the Corn Exchange in November 2023.
Before Owt, the building was the home of Corner Cafe, an Indian restaurant that had ran from the site since 1976.
Blend has been contacted for a comment.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.