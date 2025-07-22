An American coffee shop famed for its colourful Matchas is set to take over a former Starbucks in Leeds city centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The brand, known on social media for its colourful drinks, celebrity endorsements, and seasonal specials, has submitted plans for new signage at 48 Albion Street.

Drawings show the company’s sage-green signage above windows and doors of the unit at the corner with Commercial Street. Apart from new signage, no external alterations are proposed at this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blank Street has coffee shops in London, Manchester, Birmingham and Edinburgh (pictured). | National World

Blank Street began as a mobile coffee cart in Brooklyn, New York, in 2020 and has expanded beyond America in just five years, with shops already established in London, Manchester, Edinburgh, and Birmingham.

The unit on Albion Street is no stranger to exclusive coffees and iced drinks. Until May this year, the strikingly ornate stone building housed a popular Starbucks.

A spokesperson for the coffee shop franchise said at the time: “We regularly review our portfolio to ensure our stores are relevant for our customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our Albion Street store in Leeds is now closed and we thank our customers for their loyalty over the years...”

Leeds City Council’s planning authority is expected to make a decision on the plans by Wednesday, September 3. You can have your say via the authority’s online planning portal.