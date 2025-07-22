Blank Street Leeds: Trendy coffee shop known for colourful Matcha set to replace Albion Street Starbucks
The brand, known on social media for its colourful drinks, celebrity endorsements, and seasonal specials, has submitted plans for new signage at 48 Albion Street.
Drawings show the company’s sage-green signage above windows and doors of the unit at the corner with Commercial Street. Apart from new signage, no external alterations are proposed at this time.
Blank Street began as a mobile coffee cart in Brooklyn, New York, in 2020 and has expanded beyond America in just five years, with shops already established in London, Manchester, Edinburgh, and Birmingham.
The unit on Albion Street is no stranger to exclusive coffees and iced drinks. Until May this year, the strikingly ornate stone building housed a popular Starbucks.
A spokesperson for the coffee shop franchise said at the time: “We regularly review our portfolio to ensure our stores are relevant for our customers.
“Our Albion Street store in Leeds is now closed and we thank our customers for their loyalty over the years...”
Leeds City Council’s planning authority is expected to make a decision on the plans by Wednesday, September 3. You can have your say via the authority’s online planning portal.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.