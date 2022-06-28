Solos Psarias, who formerly ran The Olive Tree, Giorgio’s restaurant and Charlie Brett’s in Leeds, has partnered with long-time friend Paul Boster - founder of the popular Tasty cafe in Roundhay.

The pair now run Blackmoor in Moor Allerton Golf Club, a restaurant and events space which boasts stunning views over the green.

They will host an event this Saturday, showing off Blackmoor's new lunch, brunch and afternoon tea menus while raising money for Homeless Street Angels and St Gemma's Hospice.

England cricketer Johnny Bairstow (pictured) and Leeds Rhinos players will attend the Blackmoor Social event (Photo: Peter Summers/Getty Images)

England cricketer Johnny Bairstow and Leeds Rhinos players will be in attendance and there will be live music and cask beers from Kirkstall Brewery.

England Golf will bring a huge inflatable driving range for families to enjoy, which Solos hopes will encourage more younger people to take up the sport.

"Blackmoor Social is about celebrating our venue," Solos said.

"We have a unique menu here that offers something for everybody, whether you've come for a drink at the bar, having a private function or coming for dinner.

"Moor Allerton Golf Club is one of the best golf courses in the country and we have a lot of celebrities playing golf on a regular basis.

"But we're an everyday place for people to come and enjoy and we're very family-centric.

"We want the local community to enjoy family time here - dining, entertainment and the golf."

With 50 years experience between them, Solos and Paul have ambitious plans for their joint ventures at Blackmoor and Tasty.

As well as serving handmade burgers, healthy Buddha bowls and American-inspired grilled cheese from the Roundhay cafe, Tasty also offers party platters for private events - and Solos said the business is busier than ever.

Solos said: "At Blackmoor, we take inspiration from everywhere, from healthy eating - using fresh and locally-sourced vegetables - to the American influences that come from the Tasty side of the business, like burgers and meats.