Best spots for an afternoon tea in Leeds fit for a Duke and Duchess

As we begin indulging in the highly anticipated Bridgerton season 3, many of us will be hoping to channel our inner Duke or Duchess. What better way to do this than by dressing up and heading out for a spot of afternoon tea?

Luckily for you, The Light is bringing the regency world of Bridgerton to life with a variety of delicious afternoon tea options so you can sit back, sip and settle into the latest Lady Whistledown gossip column.

First up is Browns, an offering for the most sophisticated in society - offering afternoon tea between 3-5pm for £23 per person. The selection of delectable savoury options and irresistible desserts is too tempting to turn down. Channel high society with a glass of Moët & Chandon Impérial Champagne, Cosmopolitan or a Black Forest Martini for an extra £10 per guest.

For a more colourful, floral option, Fleur offers a mini afternoon tea between 3-5pm for £19.95 per guest. It’s a difficult choice between two delicious savoury options including the infamous bao buns, a warm scone, then a cheesecake or tiramisu for a sweet finish. Drink options vary to suit every taste, with English breakfast tea, pink lattes and a bottle of Prosecco to name a few.

Two women in recency-period dress sip afternoon tea at Browns, The Light, Leeds

If you’re looking for cosy comfort, visit FireLake at The Radisson to indulge in savoury and sweet treats such as rustic sandwiches, scones, cakes, clotted cream, preserves and a selection of Ronnefeldt teas. There’s a taste for everyone, with prosecco, vegetarian and gluten-free options available by the fireside.

Stephanie James, Marketing Manager at The Light, is excited to welcome faces old and new: “We’re encouraging Leeds society to embrace the recency-era with a relaxed and chatty afternoon of drinks and delights here at The Light.

“We can’t wait to welcome an array of characters channelling their inner Lady Whistledown while exploring our decadent afternoon tea options!”