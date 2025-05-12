A Leeds bartender is attracting national attention after being named one of the country’s best in a prestigious cocktail competition.

Lottie Barnard, of award-winning bar Below Stairs, has shaken her way into the finals of the Diageo World Class GB competition - which is one of the UK’s biggest stages for bartenders.

Lottie Barnard, of award-winning bar Below Stairs, has shaken her way into the finals of the Diageo World Class GB competition - which is one of the UK’s biggest stages for bartenders. | Diageo World Class/Rachel Harrison Communications/Below Stairs

Her entry, a cocktail called ‘Roots’, wowed judges with a bold mix of Don Julio Blanco tequila, Don Julio carrot liqueur, toasted vanilla syrup, acid solution and cinnamon bud spiced coconut milk.

She has joined elite mixologists from across the country in the fight for the crown. The final 10 will take part in a three-day immersive showdown in either London or Scotland, where one winner will be chosen to represent Great Britain on the global stage in Toronto this September.

But it’s not just the title on offer - the winner will bag all-expenses-paid trips to Toronto and New York City, VIP passes to top sports and music events, and a two-year talent deal with Global Bartending.

Diageo World Class has supported more than 400,000 bartenders worldwide over 13 years, inspiring the best in cocktail culture.