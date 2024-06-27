Behind Closed Doors Leeds: 'Naughty' speakeasy bar to open on Call Lane taking over former Wire nightclub site
and live on Freeview channel 276
Behind Closed Doors, a popular speakeasy bar in Manchester, will open on Call Lane this August, taking over the former Wire nightclub.
After ringing a bell and entering through a secret door, customers can expect a menu of delicious cocktails such as the best-selling Love Bite (pink gin, raspberry and cucumber slushie), Smoke my Sweet (a barrel stave smoked old fashioned) and Chocstar Martini (chocolate espresso martini with whipped cream).
The décor is equally as decadent with 1960s and 1970s inspired design, erotic pictures and mannequins. There are also retro phones on every table for customers to use to make the move on someone that has caught their eye.
Nick Parr, director and creator of Behind Closed Doors, said: “Leeds has an enviable reputation for its nightlife, and it was the immediate choice as the location for our second venue.
“When you visit Behind Closed Doors you enter a liberating, hedonistic atmosphere, where we want guests to release their inhibitions. From the scandalous décor and tempting drinks to the live DJ’s playing eclectic funk, soul and disco music, we’ve created a place where you can really show your wild side and indulge a few guilty pleasures.
“As someone who has partied in the city many times, I know that the people of Leeds are going to love what we have in store for them.”
Established in 2015 in the Northern Quarter, Behind Closed Doors aims to put a naughty twist on vintage erotica with an adult-only theme throughout to cater for the more adventurous party-goer.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.