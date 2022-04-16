Looking for somewhere to kick back under the summer sun this weekend?

These beer gardens in Leeds are ideal for soaking up the rays over an ice cold pint or two, with several venues soundtracking your weekend with some of Leeds' best selectors and DJs.

The home of North Brewing Company Springwell, on Buslingthorpe Lane. Photo: Springwell

From vast beer gardens to intimate courtyards, here are nine of the best beer gardens in Leeds according to Google Reviews.

Kirkstall Bridge Inn

12 Bridge Rd, Kirkstall, Leeds LS5 3BW

This riverside pub is part of Kirkstall Brewery, located on the Grade II Kirkstall bridge over the River Aire.

The Dry Dock on Woodhouse Lane. Picture Tony Johnson

The pub is rated 4.6 stars out of five, with visitors saying: "Good garden with a flowing amber river of beer."

Seating in the beer garden operates on a first come, first served basis.

Northern Monk Refectory

Marshalls Mill, The Old Flax Store, Marshall St, Leeds LS11 9YJ

The Water Lane Boathouse in Leeds. Photo: Gary Longbottom

Refectory is a ten-minute walk from Leeds train station and features a large beer garden in front of The Old Flax Store building.

Visitors can drink beer brewed on the floor below from the 20 taps of fresh Northern Monk beer on site.

A Nation Of Shopkeepers

26-27 Cookridge Street, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS2 3AG

Northern Monk Refectory, Marshalls Mill, The Old Flax Store, Marshall St, Leeds. Photo: Steve Riding

With an eclectic interior and a nice outside area, A Nation of Shopkeepers has been the go-to hub for creatives for nearly a decade.

Enjoy craft beer and cocktails in the courtyard located just off the bustling Cookridge Street in Leeds city centre, or take a seat indoors for a little shelter from the sun.

The Dry Dock

Woodhouse Ln., Leeds LS2 3AX

This shipwrecked boat located on Woodhouse Lane provides a bit of kitsch-style wonderment for beer garden lovers.

Sit back and soak up the sun on deck, or head inside for a home-cooked meal and some pub snacks.

Springwell: North Brewing Company

Springwell Works, Buslingthorpe Ln, Leeds LS7 2DF

This 21000 square foot brewery has food stalls and plenty of beer to enjoy in their expansive outdoor seating area.

DJs also perform vinyl sets at Springwell all weekend.

The Midnight Bell

101 Water Ln, Holbeck, Leeds LS11 5QN

This local brewery-run gastropub serves a menu of British classics and its own brand cask ales, all with a sizable outdoor space.

Visitors said: "Good selection of local beer and ale, nice menu with good home-cooked food."

Water Lane Boathouse

Canal Wharf, Holbeck, Leeds LS11 5PS

Water Lane Boathouse is a bi-level pub by the water, offering seasonal fare in a relaxed environment with a roomy outdoor area.

With DJs every weekend and Neapolitan-style pizza cooked on site, visitors can make the most out of the sunshine here.

The Original Oak

2 Otley Rd, Headingley, Leeds LS6 2DG

This local fixture is ideal for fans in need of a big screen to watch sporting events, with a classic Yorkshire pub atmosphere alongside.

The sizable beer garden on site at The Original Oak captures just enough rays to keep visitors warm, with plenty of shady spots too for much needed shelter from the heat.

SALT Granary Wharf

Candle House, Granary Wharf, Leeds LS1 4GJ

SALT is a craft-focused city centre bar located in the picturesque location of Granary Wharf.