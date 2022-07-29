Batch’d, located in Trinity Leeds, serves a selection of sweet treats from some of the city’s favourite independent businesses.

On the menu are indulgent goods from Doboy donuts, Brown & Blond Brownies, 42nd East Bakehouse, Sweet Tooth Bakery and more.

As well as the new shop, the business is celebrating the first anniversary of its kiosk in White Rose Shopping Centre.

Batch'd serves sweet treats baked by independent traders

A lockdown success story, Batch’d was launched by David Richmond in 2021 after his airport taxi business suffered during the pandemic.

After initially offering grocery deliveries with colleagues Harry Clavane and Louis Richmond, things changed when they got a delivery of locally-produced cakes, doughnuts and brownies.

The sweet treats flew off the shelves at a food fair – and they came up with the concept for Batch’d.

Harry, Batch’d managing director, said: “We’re proud to offer something completely different from the mass-produced baked goods you often see.

"We do pick-ups from our independent, small-batch bakeries in the north every morning, and deliver them straight to our kiosks and stores to ensure they’re at their freshest.

“Opening our first stand-alone store, at the same time as celebrating the 1st anniversary of our first kiosk at the White Rose centre, feels like a momentous milestone and we’re excited to give local artisan bakers a platform in such an iconic location as Trinity Leeds.”