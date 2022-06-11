I visited Bar 27 on a Friday night looking for a quick drink after a long week at work.

Upon entry, the bar was full with regular customers and I could immediately identify with the warm and vibrant atmosphere.

You don't have to look hard to find evidence of the bar's deep respect for the UK's favourite alcoholic drink.

While the beer selection is understandably small they are all available at a very reasonable price. Cheaper than your average bar which encourages you to spend more.

The bar gives off a real family owned vibe and the owner took time speaking to all customers - from regulars to new visitors.

This gave the bar a uniquely personal experience.

Despite its corner placing Bar 27 also features a particularly nice outdoor seating area with benches to make the most of the nice weather.

Fortunately the evening of my visit the warm weather allowed for such an area to be good to perfect use.

There is a time and a place for a pint of Heineken, no question - but when you drink a unique-tasting cold beer outside in the sun it has a totally different feel.

Overall Bar 27 is a terrific bar, serving good beer at a reasonably price.

On top of that its location right at the heart of the Churwell community makes it the perfect stomping ground for locals keen to let their hair down at the end of a work day.

Factfile

Address: 10a Old Rd, Churwell, Leeds LS27 7SW

Telephone: 0113 253 1112

Opening hours: Mon-Wed, closed; Thurs, 4pm-10.30pm; Fri, 2pm-11pm; Sat, 12pm-11pm; Sun, noon-9.30pm.

Value: 8/10

Atmosphere: 7/10