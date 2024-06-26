Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A food van in Leeds that “redefined street food” has been named among the top five most ‘Instagrammable’ venues in the country.

BaoBros23, which is based at a number of venues in the city, was in fifth place in the list put together by Vansdirect.

It said: “In the heart of West Yorkshire, BaoBros23 has redefined street food with their daring combinations.

BaoBros23 is popular with customers of Archie's Bar, at Granary Wharf. | National World

“From crispy belly pork to Asian-style lobster and the revolutionary 'bao dogs', Dan Woodhead's brainchild continues to captivate The North.”

BaoBros23 is popular with customers at venues including Archie’s Bar and Kitchen, The Bingley in Horbury, and Riverhead Brewery Tap.

It was beaten to the top spot on the list by Edinburgh's Wanderers Kneaded.

According to Vansdirect, the research comes as online searches for “food vans near me” has increased by 30 per cent in the last three months, while #foodvan has over 37.3m views on TikTok.

Sam Ward, the company’s managing director, said: “There’s no denying that the UK has an amazing food scene and restaurant culture.

“However, our research shows that food vans are not to be sniffed at when it comes to trying delicious, quality dishes – and not to mention photogenic food too!

“From specialist vegan vans to authentic Middle Eastern food, our research shows the sheer variety of cuisines on offer at the nation’s most popular food vans.

