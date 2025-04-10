Bake up some Easter magic: peach and chocolate egg blondies to make with the kids this Bank Holiday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Looking for a sweet and simple way to keep the kids entertained over the Easter holidays? Step away from the screens and into the kitchen with this delightful Easter baking activity that’s as fun to make as it is to eat.

These blondies are bursting with flavour, combining juicy Del Monte Peach Slices and crunchy mini chocolate eggs for a dessert that’s light, golden, and irresistibly moreish. Better still, it’s the perfect baking project to do with children - no fancy equipment, no advanced techniques, just good old-fashioned fun (and a bit of chocolatey mess, of course!).

Why This Recipe Works for Easter

Easter baking is all about indulgence, colour, and creativity - and these blondies deliver on all three. The golden sponge gets a fruity lift from the peaches, while the speckled mini eggs make it look straight out of a springtime storybook. The recipe is simple enough for little hands to help with, from whisking the batter to decorating the top with mini eggs.

Del Monte Peach and Chocolate Egg Blondies

And let’s be honest - it’s also a great way to use up any leftover Easter eggs (if such a thing even exists!).

What You’ll Need

Aside from the pantry basics, all you need is a single tin of Del Monte Peach Slices in Juice, a handful of mini chocolate eggs, and a bit of time – around an hour, start to finish. The result? A golden-brown traybake that slices beautifully into chewy, peach-studded squares.

Prep Time: 1 hour

Serves: 8–10

Kid-friendly rating: 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟

Step-by-step recipe :

Melt and whisk butter with brown and caster sugar until smooth and glossy – this makes your blondies extra rich and chewy. Stir in eggs and vanilla, followed by flour and a pinch of salt. Fold in chopped Del Monte Peach Slices and white chocolate chips for that dreamy flavour combo. Pour into a lined tin, bake, and after 20 minutes, press in whole and halved mini eggs for that Easter flair. Bake a little longer, let it cool (if you can wait), then slice into perfect squares of joy.

Let the little ones get involved with:

Chopping peaches (with supervision)

Stirring the mixture

Placing and pressing chocolate eggs into the blondie (great for those little creative minds!)

And, of course, licking the spoon

A Sweet Idea for Easter Weekend

Whether you're planning a relaxed bank holiday brunch, a picnic in the park, or just want something sweet to nibble while hunting for eggs, these blondies are a perfect fit. Pack them up in lunchboxes, serve them with tea, or stack them high for an Easter dessert table that wows.

So why not gather the kids, roll up your sleeves, and make this Easter weekend a little more golden?