A majestic and colourful showpiece inspired by Leeds West Indian Carnival was “executed beautifully”, according to judges on ‘Bake Off: The Professionals’.

But it was not enough to save local bakers Ashley Close and Kian Lian, who were axed from the competition in the second episode of the latest series.

The duo, from celebrated Boston Spa patisserie The Pudding Lab, impressed viewers of the Channel 4 programme with mouth-watering desserts including charming strawberry tarts and a pecan pie disguised as a vinyl record player.

Ashley and Kian created a vibrant showpiece inspired by the Leeds West Indian Carnival on the latest episode of 'Bake Off: The Professionals'. Photo: Channel 4. | Channel 4

In last night’s episode (June 11), they were asked to make 24 identical Japanese cotton cheesecakes and the same number of custard tarts. And while their cheesecakes divided opinion, the tarts – which had been flavoured with banana and caramel – were praised by judge Benoit Blin.

Later, they were tasked with creating an enormous, carnival-themed showpiece dessert, embodying the movement and colour associated with the celebration.

Ashley and Kian didn’t have to look too far from home for inspiration, basing their design on Chapeltown’s vibrant West Indian Carnival.

It is one of the longest running carnivals of its kind and is celebrated every August bank holiday, with tens of thousands flocking to Potternewton Park each year.

Kian Lian, pictured, and his teammate Ashley Close, were praised for their showpiece which judge Benoit Blin said had been "executed beautifully". Photo: Channel 4. | Channel 4

Serving their showpiece, judge Benoit Blin was a fan. He said: “It shouldn’t work, but it does. The rum is fairly strong. All in all, it has been executed beautifully.”

However, the duo were pipped to the post by a rival team and were sent home in the second round.

Ashley admitted they were a “bit gutted”, but Kian pointed out that nothing went terribly wrong and they were proud of their performance.

They opened The Pudding Lab, in Boston Spa, back in 2021. It has made a name for itself elevating classic desserts and presenting interesting flavour combinations.