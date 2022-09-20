News you can trust since 1890
Leeds crime map: The streets with the most anti social behaviour revealed by new West Yorkshire Police statistics

New police figures have revealed the worst streets in Leeds for anti-social behaviour.

By Abbey Maclure
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 4:45 am

West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every ASB offence recorded in Leeds from July 2021 to June 2022 that was not later cancelled.

There were 11,389 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period.

We have broken down the crimes by Lower Super Output Area (LSOA), a geographic area covering small clusters of streets.

These are the LSOAs with the most recorded ASB crimes, listed in descending order.

All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

1. Leeds streets with the most anti-social behaviour named

Here are the neighbourhoods with the most ASB crimes, listed in descending order

Photo: Google

2. Leeds crime headrow.jpg

There were 451 anti-social behaviour offences recorded in the Headrow area

Photo: National World

3. Bridgewater Place, city centre

There were 133 ASB crimes recorded in the streets around Bridgewater Place and Leeds City Station

Photo: Lee Hession

4. Templegates, Whitkirk

There were 131 offences in the Templegates neighbourhood in Whitkirk

Photo: Google

