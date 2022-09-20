Leeds crime map: The streets with the most anti social behaviour revealed by new West Yorkshire Police statistics
New police figures have revealed the worst streets in Leeds for anti-social behaviour.
West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every ASB offence recorded in Leeds from July 2021 to June 2022 that was not later cancelled.
There were 11,389 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period.
We have broken down the crimes by Lower Super Output Area (LSOA), a geographic area covering small clusters of streets.
These are the LSOAs with the most recorded ASB crimes, listed in descending order.
