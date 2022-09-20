West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every ASB offence recorded in Leeds from July 2021 to June 2022 that was not later cancelled.

There were 11,389 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period.

We have broken down the crimes by Lower Super Output Area (LSOA), a geographic area covering small clusters of streets.

These are the LSOAs with the most recorded ASB crimes, listed in descending order.

All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

Leeds streets with the most anti-social behaviour named Here are the neighbourhoods with the most ASB crimes, listed in descending order

There were 451 anti-social behaviour offences recorded in the Headrow area

Bridgewater Place, city centre There were 133 ASB crimes recorded in the streets around Bridgewater Place and Leeds City Station

Templegates, Whitkirk There were 131 offences in the Templegates neighbourhood in Whitkirk