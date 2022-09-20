Naga King will be serving up flaming hot fast food favourites from October 7 on Weaver Street in Burley at a Foodstars cloud kitchen facility, where collecting customers can pick their order up from the reception.

The dishes, including kebabs and hot wings, will be heavily based on the Naga King brand of chilli pickles, which won brand accolades such as UKBCCI Best Product of the Year 2017 and SME Business of the Year 2019 at the British Indian Awards.

The company first made waves in the food industry with its range of hot and spicy pickles made from the Naga Morich chilli pepper, which was recorded as the world’s hottest chilli by Guinness World Records before being surpassed by the Carolina Reaper in 2017.

The success of the brand of Naga Chilli has inspired the move into the takeaway business

The takeaway will operate as a cloud kitchen, meaning that orders are placed online and available for collection or delivery through online platforms Uber Eats, Deliveroo and Just Eat.

Jad Choudhury, founder & CEO of Naga King, said: “We’re excited to be taking Naga King in a new direction and putting our chilli-infused twist on the comforting takeaway dishes that are already so popular in Leeds. We’re passionate about pushing the boundaries of flavour and we hope to fill the gap in the fast food options that are purely aimed towards lovers of hot and spicy food.”

He said that it was inspiration from customers of his original chilli pickle brand that spurred him on to enter the fast food scene, saying: “I always loved seeing the way our products were used in people’s cooking, from being added to homemade burgers to being used as a marinade. It reminded me of how my own kitchen experiments inspired me to build the chilli pickle brand, and it got me thinking about how we could take the concept to the next level and share these innovative meal ideas on a larger scale.

“We hope that this will be just the beginning for the Naga King fast food brand and our aim is to reach as many people as possible with our dishes. We look forward to serving up our chilli-infused menu for the first time and challenge Leeds’ fast food lovers to give a hot and spicy meal a try!”

Jon Blundell, Operations Manager at Foodstars, said that Naga King is a welcome addition to their premises: “We’d like to congratulate the Naga King team for embarking on this new chapter in their business journey and we look forward to having them on board with us. Their specialty chilli-based dishes certainly bring something new to the scene and will be a breath of fresh air for local fast food fans.”

Naga King launches on Friday, October 7 and will be open for orders on its website, Uber Eats, Deliveroo and Just Eat.