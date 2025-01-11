Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This is the kind of spot that can instantly brighten your mood - even if the weather refuses to cooperate.

I passed Archie's Bar & Kitchen, on Granary Wharf, on a drizzly Tuesday afternoon and opted to duck for cover - and was pleased I did, as it started snowing immediately after.

It's a quirky venue that feels like a little world of its own, with great beer and décor that’s as charmingly offbeat as it gets.

A bright orange camper van parked at the front of the venue isn't there for transport, but rather a striking centrepiece festooned with fairy lights. Then, there’s the neon cow perched confidently near the roof. Why a neon cow? Who knows, but it somehow works.

Think a mix of industrial chic, cosy wood and whimsical features that keep your eyes darting from one to the next.

I settled in with a pint of Salt Brewery’s Citra IPA for £5.90. I like an IPA, but this one stands out. It's hazy and full-bodied, with tropical fruit flavours, yet still balanced with a light bitterness. The vibrant citrus notes are refreshing, while the smooth texture makes it incredibly easy to enjoy. Perfect for a relaxing afternoon.

Next up was a pint of Yon Lager from Ossett Brewery for £5.10, the brewery that runs Archie’s. It was crisp and clean, just the kind of beer you’d want on a sunny day - but, in my case, it did the trick on a very rainy one. It’s straightforward in the best way, a lager that delivers on everything you hope for without overcomplicating things.

Salt Brewery's Citra IPA is hazy and full-bodied, with tropical fruit flavours.

Although I didn’t sample the street food on offer from BaoBros23, it’s worth mentioning that it looked - and smelled - fantastic. Next time, I’ll definitely bring my appetite.

Despite it being a midweek afternoon, with just a handful of customers scattered around, Archie’s didn’t feel lifeless. The staff were warm, friendly and more than happy to chat. It’s the kind of service that makes you keen to return.

Archie’s Bar & Kitchen isn’t trying to be flashy or trendy for the sake of it. Instead, it leans into its quirks, creating a space that’s as welcoming as it is distinctive. Whether you’re a craft beer enthusiast, a street food lover or just someone looking for a cosy corner to relax in, this bar has you covered.

Factfile

Address: Granary Wharf, Leeds, LS1 4BR

Phone: 0113 243 1001

Opening hours: Mon-Sat, 12pm-12am; Sun, 12pm-9pm

Website: archiesleeds.co.uk

Scores

Drinks: 9/10

Value: 8/10

Atmosphere: 9/10

Service: 10/10